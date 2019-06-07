Just In
OnePlus 7 Pro Almond Edition Availability Confirmed – Will You Buy It?
The latest generation OnePlus flagship smartphones - the OnePlus 7 and 7 Pro were unveiled back in May. The company launched these phones in three color options and multiple storage configurations. While the OnePlus 7 Pro was available for purchase soon after its launch, the standard variant went on sale only earlier this week.
OnePlus 7 Pro Price In India
Well, the OnePlus 7 Pro was launched in three storage and RAM configurations. The base variant has 6GB RAM and 128GB storage space and is priced at Rs. 48,999. The mid-variant comes with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage space and is priced at Rs. 52,999. The top-end variant has a whopping 12GB RAM and 256GB storage space priced at Rs. 57,999.
Notably, the 6GB RAM variant is available only in Mirror Grey color option while the 8GB RAM variant comes in all colors though the Almond Edition will be available for a limited period. The top-end variant with 12GB RAM will come only in Nebula Blue color option. While the Mirror Grey variant was available from the first sale, the Nebula Blue variant was available only from last week.
OnePlus 7 Pro Almond Edition Sale
The Almond Edition was said to be made available sometime in June but there was no clarity regarding a specific date. Now, it has been confirmed that the OnePlus 7 Pro Almond Edition with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage space will be available from June 14 via OnePlus.in, Amazon and all the OnePlus exclusive and authorized offline stores.
Interested buyers can pre-book the smartphone starting from today for Rs. 2,000 via the offline stores including exclusive OnePlus offline stores, Reliance Digital, Poorvika Mobiles, My Jio Store, Croma, Vijay Sales and Sangeetha Mobiles. The open sale will debut on June 14 for all. The buyers will get Rs. 2,000 cashback on using an SBI debit or credit card for the purchase and no cost EMI payment option.
Should You Buy This Special Edition Model?
Well, the Almond Edition is designed to give an elegant look when held. The glass at the rear was polished repeatedly to give a smooth and silky feel, claims the company. Given that it will be a limited edition model, you should buy it if you are really interested in owning a smartphone of a unique color.