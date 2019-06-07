ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    OnePlus 7 Pro Almond Edition Availability Confirmed – Will You Buy It?

    By
    |

    The latest generation OnePlus flagship smartphones - the OnePlus 7 and 7 Pro were unveiled back in May. The company launched these phones in three color options and multiple storage configurations. While the OnePlus 7 Pro was available for purchase soon after its launch, the standard variant went on sale only earlier this week.

    OnePlus 7 Pro Almond Edition Availability Confirmed – Will You Buy It?

     

    OnePlus 7 Pro Price In India

    Well, the OnePlus 7 Pro was launched in three storage and RAM configurations. The base variant has 6GB RAM and 128GB storage space and is priced at Rs. 48,999. The mid-variant comes with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage space and is priced at Rs. 52,999. The top-end variant has a whopping 12GB RAM and 256GB storage space priced at Rs. 57,999.

    Notably, the 6GB RAM variant is available only in Mirror Grey color option while the 8GB RAM variant comes in all colors though the Almond Edition will be available for a limited period. The top-end variant with 12GB RAM will come only in Nebula Blue color option. While the Mirror Grey variant was available from the first sale, the Nebula Blue variant was available only from last week.

    OnePlus 7 Pro Almond Edition Sale

    The Almond Edition was said to be made available sometime in June but there was no clarity regarding a specific date. Now, it has been confirmed that the OnePlus 7 Pro Almond Edition with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage space will be available from June 14 via OnePlus.in, Amazon and all the OnePlus exclusive and authorized offline stores.

    Interested buyers can pre-book the smartphone starting from today for Rs. 2,000 via the offline stores including exclusive OnePlus offline stores, Reliance Digital, Poorvika Mobiles, My Jio Store, Croma, Vijay Sales and Sangeetha Mobiles. The open sale will debut on June 14 for all. The buyers will get Rs. 2,000 cashback on using an SBI debit or credit card for the purchase and no cost EMI payment option.

     

    Should You Buy This Special Edition Model?

    Well, the Almond Edition is designed to give an elegant look when held. The glass at the rear was polished repeatedly to give a smooth and silky feel, claims the company. Given that it will be a limited edition model, you should buy it if you are really interested in owning a smartphone of a unique color.

    Story first published: Friday, June 7, 2019, 19:40 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 7, 2019
    Close

    Stay updated with latest technology news & gadget reviews - Gizbot

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue