OnePlus 7 Pro first sale in India today at 12 PM but there’s a catch News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

OnePlus 7 Pro, the latest flagship from the company is all set to go on sale in India for the first time today. If you have been looking forward to get your hands on this smartphone, then you should buy it today from the online retailer Amazon. Notably, only the Amazon Prime members can get their hands on this smartphone during the first sale.

The first sale of this OnePlus smartphone will start at 12 PM today on Amazon. Even the OnePlus Early Birds Sale also starts at the same time today on the official OnePlus India website. And, this one is open to the non-Prime members too. There are enticing offers such as no cost EMI, cashback for SBI customers and exchange offers.

As only the Prime members are eligible to take part during the first sale, the others have to wait until tomorrow (May 17) to get their hands on the smartphone or try the OnePlus Early Birds Sale. Notably, the latter is a flash sale.

OnePlus 7 Pro price in India

OnePlus 7 Pro was launched in three storage and RAM configurations. The base variant has 6GB RAM and 128GB storage space and is priced at Rs. 48,999. The mid-variant comes with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage space and is priced at Rs. 52,999. The top-end variant has a whopping 12GB RAM and 256GB storage space priced at Rs. 57,999.

Notably, the 6GB RAM variant is available only in Mirror Grey color option while the 8GB RAM variant comes in all colors though the Almond variant will be available for a limited period. The top-end variant with 12GB RAM will come only in Nebula Blue color option. Today, for the first sale only the Mirror Grey variant will be available. While the Nebula Blue variant will be available from May 28, the Almond variant will be available only in June.

OnePlus 7 Pro launch offers

Talking about offers, OnePlus 7 Pro (first impressions) buyers will get Reliance Jio benefits worth Rs. 9,300. Of this, Rs. 5,400 will be credited in the form of cashback vouchers in the MyJio app and the rest will be given in the form of partner benefits such as Zoomcar, flight tickets and hotel bookings. Apart from this, the Jio Beyond Speed Offer provides 15% discount on bus bookings and Rs. 350 discount on spending Rs. 1,699 on Chumbak.

The other launch offers include 70% guaranteed exchange value program from Servify, Rs. 2,000 cashback for SBI debit and credit card users and no cost EMI up to six months.