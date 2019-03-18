ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    OnePlus 7 will be available in three new gradient colors: Leak

    OnePlus 7 is expected to carry a price tag of Rs 40,000

    By
    |

    The upcoming flagship smartphone from OnePlus, the OnePlus 7 is expected to come with a pop-up selfie camera similar to the Vivo V15 Pro to offer more screen real-estate without a notch or a cutout on display.

    OnePlus 7 will be available in three new gradient colors: Leak
    Source  

     

    One more interesting aspect of the OnePlus 7 is the fact that the smartphone will have a gradient design, similar to the Redmi Note 7 Pro, Huawei P20 Pro, and other smartphones. According to the latest leak, the OnePlus 7 will be available in Black Yellow, Black Purple, Cyan Grey colors.

    These images also indicate that the OnePlus 7 has a triple camera setup on the back with a pop-up selfie camera. The back of the smartphone does not have a fingerprint sensor, and the OnePlus 7 is most likely to come with an in-display fingerprint sensor, similar to the OnePlus 6T.

    OnePlus 7 leaked specifications

    The OnePlus 7 is speculated to feature a 6.5-inch Optic OLED display with FHD+ resolution, protected by 2.5D curved tempered glass. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC will power the OnePlus 7 with at least 6 GB RAM and 128 GB of internal storage.

    Like every other OnePlus smartphone, the OnePlus 7 will have a dual nano-SIM card slot with support for 4G LTE and VoLTE on both the slots. And the company is most likely to launch the 5G variant of the OnePlus 7 in select markets.

    Back into the optics, the device is most likely to have triple cameras on the back with a standard RGB sensor, a depth sensor, and a super wide angle lens, similar to the Vivo V15 Pro. The OnePlus 7 is expected to come with a 48 MP Sony IMX 586 sensor, which is a true 48 MP camera, which uses pixel binning technology to reproduce 12 MP images.

     

    The OnePlus 7 is expected to be the most expensive OnePlus smartphone (base variant) and is expected to cost Rs 40,000 in India or $600 in the United States of America.

    Read More About: oneplus 7 oneplus news smartphones
    Story first published: Monday, March 18, 2019, 10:07 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 18, 2019
    X

    Stay updated with latest technology news & gadget reviews - Gizbot

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue