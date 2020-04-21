OnePlus 7T, 7T Pro Witness Heavy Price Cut After OnePlus 8 Launch News oi-Sharmishte Datti

OnePlus 8 series has just hit the global market with a couple of striking features that have even survived the durability test. And now, the company has reduced the prices of the previous flagship, the OnePlus 7T and the 7T Pro. The price cut comes just days after the OnePlus 8 series price listing.

OnePlus 7T Series Price Slashed

The discounted price of the OnePlus 7T series can be availed via the OnePlus official Indian website. The OnePlus 7T for the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant gets Rs. 3,000 discount and is available for Rs. 34,999. The 8GB RAM and 256GB storage variant witnessed Rs. 2,000 discount, now available for Rs. 37,999.

The OnePlus 7T Pro has also received a price cut. The 8GB RAM and 256G storage variant priced at Rs. 53,999 has seen a Rs. 6,000 price cut, which is now available for 47,999. Price cuts on the older models are something that OnePlus and many other smartphone brands have practiced. The price cut poses as an attractive option for potential customers.

Where To Buy OnePlus 7T Series At Discount

The OnePlus 7T series are available on the OnePlus.in and online retailers like Amazon. However, with the COVID-19 crisis and the country-wide lockdown, all shipping has been delayed. Interested buys can avail the discounted smartphones only after the lockdown ends as the Indian government has restricted the e-commerce transit.

Should You Buy OnePlus 7T Or OnePlus 8

Looking back, the OnePlus 7T series was launched last year and both versions pack the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ chipset under the hood. While both the OnePlus 7T and the 7T Pro run Android 10 software, the OnePlus 7T Pro runs the OxygenOS platform as well. There's also a difference in the battery capacity where the OnePlus 7T packs a 3,800mAh battery and the Pro come with a 4,085 mAh battery.

On the other hand, the newly launched OnePlus 8 is priced at Rs. 44,999 for the base variant of 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. It packs features like 90Hz Fluid Display, the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC with 5G support, 48MP primary shooter on the triple camera setup, and more.

Of course, the OnePlus 8 flagship comes with the latest features and serves as a good upgrade from the previous version. Despite the price cut on the OnePlus 7T series, users can go ahead to get the latest offering from OnePlus. Even with the price cut on the OnePlus 7T, the OnePlus 8 would be a good choice, available from Rs. 44,999.

