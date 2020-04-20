OnePlus 8, OnePlus 8 Pro India Price Announced: Starts At Rs. 41,999 News oi-Vivek

OnePlus officially unveiled the OnePlus 8 and the OnePlus 8 Pro on April 14th using an online-only launch event. At the announcement, the company revealed the US prices of these devices and the Indian pricing was kept hidden due to some unlock reason.

The company finally revealed the Indian pricing for both models, and these devices are significantly cheaper in India compared to the US with the starting price of Rs. 41,999, which undercuts the price of the Apple iPhone SE.

OnePlus 8 India Prices

The OnePlus 8 will be available in three options. The base model with 6GB RAM and 128GB will cost Rs. 41,999 and it will be available in Glacial Green color. The mid-tier model with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage will retail for Rs. 44,999 and will come in Onyx Black and Glacial Green. Lastly, the high-end variant of the OnePls 8 with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage will sell for 49,999 and this is being offered in Onyx Black, Glacial Green, and Interstellar Glow colors.

OnePlus 8 Pro India Prices

The OnePlus 8 Pro comes in two variations. The base model with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage will retail for Rs. 54,999 with Onyx Black and Glacial Green color options. The high-end model with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage will cost you 59,999 and will be available in Onyx Black, Glacial Green, and Ultramarine Blue.

OnePlus 8, OnePlus 8 Pro Availability In India

All variants will be available from May via Amazon, OnePlus site, and offline stores except for the base model of the OnePlus 8 with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage, which will only be available on Amazon India.

Should You Buy The OnePlus 8/OnePlus 8 Pro?

The pricing is a lot better in India, compared to US pricing. However, the OnePlus 8 costs significantly more than the OnePlus 7 and the OnePlus 8 Pro is also a bit expensive. If you are looking for an Android smartphone with a great display, good software support, and top-notch build quality you can get either of these devices. However, stay tuned for the full review of these devices to know how they perform in the real-world.

