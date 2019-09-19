Just In
OnePlus 7T Outperforms OnePlus 7 Pro On Geekbench 5
OnePlus has started to hype around the launch of its OnePlus 7T series of smartphones on September 26th. In a series of teasers, the company has already confirmed that the OnePlus 7T will come with a 90Hz AMOLED display and a triple rear-camera setup, reminiscent to the OnePlus 7 Pro.
For the first time, the possible OnePlus 7T has been spotted on Geekbench, the GPU benchmarking platform. Here are the results of the performance of the upcoming smartphone.
Spotted On Geekbench 5
Do note that, the OnePlus 7T has been spotted on Geekbench 5, which is the latest standard. According to the listing, the device posts 791 points on single-core and 2855 points on multi-core CPU performance. In comparison, the OnePlus 7 Pro has scored 719 points on single-core and 2749 points on multi-core performance.
The difference in the numbers re-affirm the fact that the OnePlus 7T will indeed be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus SoC. Similarly, the listing also reveals that the phone comes with 8GB RAM and is running on the latest Android 10 OS.
OnePlus 7T Possible Specifications
According to the leaks and renders, the OnePlus 7T is speculated to come with a 6.55-inch AMOLED display with FHD+ resolution, protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 6. The smartphone will have a triple rear-camera setup with a 48MP primary sensor, 16MP ultra-wide angle lens, and a 12MP telephoto lens. Just like the OnePlus 7, the 7T is also expected to feature a 16MP selfie camera.
The device is expected to pack in a 3,800 mAh battery, which is slightly bigger than the OnePlus 7. Besides, the phone will support Warp Charge 30T fast charging technology.
Our Opinion On The OnePlus 7T
The OnePlus 7T will be less than the OnePlus 7 Pro, making it a great option for those who want to get all the modern features and does not want to spend a fortune. The device will launch in India on September 26th along with the OnePlus TV. Stay tuned to GizBot to learn more about the OnePlus 7T and the OnePlus 7T Pro.
