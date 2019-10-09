OnePlus 7T Pro Latest Leaks Reveal Design And Color Variant News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

OnePlus 7T Pro is making a debut tomorrow (October 10) in London. The device has already been listed on Amazon via a "notify me" page and HDFC Bank SmartBuy offer page. The device is said to borrow some design traits from its successor - the OnePlus 7 Pro. Now, a fresh leak reveals one of the color variants and renders. Details are as follows:

OnePlus 7T Pro Real-Life Images Spotted Online

An image shared online by leakster Max J on Twitter shows the OnePlus 7T Pro right next to the 7 Pro in Haze Blue Color. The image shows the rear panel of both the smartphones with a similar vertical rear camera module. This corroborates with previous leaks suggesting a similar design pattern as its successor.

The image also shows a small speaker grill placed on the left of the rear-camera setup. This is the key difference in terms of design on both devices. Apart from this, the leaked image doesn't reveal any design traits, but we expect similar ports and keys placement as the OnePlus 7 Pro.

OnePlus 7 Leaks And Rumors

It is expected that OnePlus will likely introduce two devices at the October 10 event - the OnePlus 7T Pro and the OnePlus 7T Pro McLaren Edition. The company might also introduce the standard OnePlus 7T which already went official in India last month.

The OnePlus 7T Pro is said to feature a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with a QHD+ resolution. The display will be protected by a 2.5D curved Corning Gorilla Glass layer on top. The OnePlus 7T Pro is expected to offer a quad-camera setup with a 48MP primary sensor paired with 16MP ultra-wide sensor, an 8MP sensor, and a 3D ToF sensor.

We might see a 16MP pop-up selfie camera setup. The device will make use of a Snapdragon 855+ SoC clubbed with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. In the software department, we can expect an Android 10-based Oxygen OS skin. There could be a 4,000 mAh battery with 30T Warp Charge as the standard OnePlus 7T.

via

Best Mobiles in India