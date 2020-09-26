OnePlus 8, OnePlus 7T Series Now Available With Discount Of Rs. 3,000 News oi-Tanaya Dutta

OnePlus has announced a discount offer of Rs. 3,000 for its flagship models. The discount price is applicable on the OnePlus 8 Pro, OnePlus 8, OnePlus 7T, and the OnePlus 7T Pro. Interestingly, the OnePlus 7T Pro recently got a price cut of Rs. 4,000 in India. So, after applying the discount offer customers can garb the handset only at Rs. 40,999.

Notably, the discount is only applicable for ICICI Bank credit cards user. The offer is valid until October 9 and to get this offer you need to purchase the handsets via the OnePlus India website. In addition, there are also some products including the OnePlus Nord, OnePlus TV Q1, and the OnePlus TV Q1 Pro that have also discount offers. The OnePlus Nord is available at Rs. 1,000 discounts.

Which Handset Should You Buy And Why?

If you are searching for a flagship model and your budget is also high, then you can go for the OnePlus 8 Pro. However, you can get a similar design on the OnePlus 7T Pro. Besides, the OnePlus 7T Pro comes with a gaming-centric processor, high refresh rate display. However, the OnePlus 7T Pro lacks an official IP rating and wireless charging, while the OnePlus 8 Pro is an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance and it also supports wireless charging.

On the other hand, if you are looking for a mid-range phone, you can choose the OnePlus Nord. The handset is available at the starting price of Rs. 24,999. The handset comes with a premium design and it supports the 90Hz refresh rate. The company used the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G SoC on the OnePlus Nord which offers a better gaming experience.

Now, the company is all set to announce another flagship model called the OnePlus 8T on October 14. The handset is confirmed to feature a 120Hz refresh rate display and a 4,500 mAh battery along with 65W fast charging technology. The handset is said to come with a starting price of Rs. 51,700.

