    OnePlus 8, 8 Pro Pop-Up Box Price In India Out: Here's How To Buy It

    The latest flagship smartphones from OnePlus, the OnePlus 8 series were unveiled on April 14 via an online event. Alongside the OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro, the company also took the wraps off the Bullets Wireless Z earphones. Now, the pop-up boxes of these smartphones are listed on the official company website in India.

    OnePlus 8, 8 Pro Pop-Up Box Price In India Out: Here’s How To Buy It

     

    Within a few days of the global unveiling, the price of the OnePlus 8 series in India was announced. Going by the same, OnePlus 8 is priced starting from Rs. 41,999 and the OnePlus 8 Pro is priced starting from Rs. 54.999 in the country.

    OnePlus 8 Pop-Up Box Prices

    Talking about the OnePlus 8 pop-up box price, it is listed in the country for Rs. 45,999. Notably, this pricing is Rs. 1,000 higher than that of the standard edition priced at Rs. 44.999. It will bundle the 8GB RAM + 128GB ROM variant of the OnePlus 8, a Cyan Bumper Case, a Nylon Bumper Case, and a pair of Bullets Wireless Z.

    On the other hand, the OnePlus 8 Pro pop-up box is priced at Rs. 60,999, which is Rs. 1,000 higher than that of the standard variant. It bundles the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant of the smartphone in Onyx Black or Glacial Green, the OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z earphones, and Cyan and Karbon bumper cases.

    How To Get Hold Of OnePlus 8 Pop-Up Box

    To win the invite codes to grab hold of one of these limited-edition boxes, you should participate in the #OnePlusARUnboxing contest. Recently, the company launched an OnePlus 8 filter on Instagram to virtually unbox the latest market entrants. You should post an unboxing of either the OnePlus 8 or OnePlus 8 Pro unboxing filter on your Instagram story and tag @oneplus_india. The post should include the hashtag mentioned above. You can save the video and upload the same to the official link.

     

    The most creative unboxing video will get a chance to win either of the OnePlus flagship smartphones. On the other hand, the lucky winners who have the invite codes will be able to buy the special limited edition OnePlus 8 or OnePlus 8 Pro pop-up boxes.

    So, you are interested in getting your hands on the OnePlus 8 series, unleash your creativity with the unboxing video contest hosted by the company and try your luck.

    Story first published: Friday, April 24, 2020, 8:49 [IST]
