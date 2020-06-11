OnePlus 8 Pro First Sale In India Expected On June 15: Price And Specifications

ENGLISH

    OnePlus 8 series debuted back in April this year in India as the company's flagship offerings. Until now, only the standard model has been put up for sale. The OnePlus 8 pro was earlier said to be available for sale on May 29, but due to the production issues owing to the novel coronavirus spread delayed its availability. But, a new leak has revealed the expected launch date which happens to be a few days from now.

    OnePlus 8 Pro First Sale In India Expected On June 15

     

    OnePlus 8 Pro Sale And Expected Price India

    As per leak by Tweet by tipster Mukul Sharma, the OnePlus 8 Pro 5G will go up on sale on June 15. The device will be available for sale on Amazon starting at 12 PM. Coming to the pricing, the OnePlus 8 Pro with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage configuration will be selling at Rs. 54,999. Its 12GB RAM and 256GB storage model will cost Rs. 59,999.

    There will be a bunch of offers that consumers can avail during the sale. The offers include no-cost EMIs, a discount of Rs. 2,000 on the SBI Bank credit or debit cards, Up to Rs. 6,000 benefits via Jio, and a cashback of Rs. 1,000 on Amazon Pay.

    In terms of the hardware, the device makes use of the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor and offers 5G network connectivity. It is announced with up to 12GB RAM and 256GB storage configuration. For imaging, there is a set of 48MP sensors paired with an 8MP sensor and a 2MP sensor. It accommodates a 16MP selfie camera inside the punch-hole.

     

    The OnePlus 8 Pro is packed with a 6.78-inch Fluid AMOLED display. The handset ships will ship with Android 10 OS and come pre-installed with a custom Oxygen OS. It gets its fuel via 4,510mAh battery unit which has 30W Warp Charge support. Do note that this is a tip and the company hasn't yet announced its official launch date. So, it is advised to take this information as a pinch of salt.

    oneplus news smartphones
    Story first published: Thursday, June 11, 2020, 21:20 [IST]
    X