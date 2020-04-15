ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    OnePlus 8 Pro Put Through Durability Test; Will It Survive?

    By
    |

    OnePlus 8 series has finally been unveiled after all the leaks and anticipations. Both the OnePlus 8 and the OnePlus 8 Pro are launched with some top-notch hardware. It is one of the most expensive flagship lineups by the company and expected to deliver a premium user experience. It hasn't been a day since the new series went official and the Pro variant has already been put thought a bend and durability test by Youtuber JerryRigEverything.

    OnePlus 8 Pro Put Through Durability Test; Will It Survive?

     

    In the video, the OnePlus 8 Pro has been gone through a series of scratch and bend tests to tests its durability and the device seems to do perform well. The durability test begins with the scratch test where Jerry can be seen scratching different areas of the device including the front and the rear panel.

    The scratch test was also done for the camera and the metal frame. The device managed to clear the scratch test at the score of 6 (durability levels as per JerryRigEverything). Following the scratch test, the handset was put through a burn test.

    The rear panel of the device is made up of a soft metal cover and in the burn test, it survived. But, the areas that were directly subjected to the heat were the ones to retain a white spot. But, there wasn't any major damage to the OnePlus 8 Pro in the burn test.

    Lastly, the device was put through a bend test. Surprisingly, the device just flexed a bit and there was no major damage. Also, there was no breakage on the sides with a good amount of pressure being applied from both ends. It seems that the OnePlus 8 Pro is not just carrying the expensive price tag for its premium looks or features. The device is not just well designed and loaded with features but is also durable.

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Story first published: Wednesday, April 15, 2020, 16:49 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 15, 2020

    Best Phones

    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X