OnePlus 8 Pro Put Through Durability Test; Will It Survive? News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

OnePlus 8 series has finally been unveiled after all the leaks and anticipations. Both the OnePlus 8 and the OnePlus 8 Pro are launched with some top-notch hardware. It is one of the most expensive flagship lineups by the company and expected to deliver a premium user experience. It hasn't been a day since the new series went official and the Pro variant has already been put thought a bend and durability test by Youtuber JerryRigEverything.

In the video, the OnePlus 8 Pro has been gone through a series of scratch and bend tests to tests its durability and the device seems to do perform well. The durability test begins with the scratch test where Jerry can be seen scratching different areas of the device including the front and the rear panel.

The scratch test was also done for the camera and the metal frame. The device managed to clear the scratch test at the score of 6 (durability levels as per JerryRigEverything). Following the scratch test, the handset was put through a burn test.

The rear panel of the device is made up of a soft metal cover and in the burn test, it survived. But, the areas that were directly subjected to the heat were the ones to retain a white spot. But, there wasn't any major damage to the OnePlus 8 Pro in the burn test.

Lastly, the device was put through a bend test. Surprisingly, the device just flexed a bit and there was no major damage. Also, there was no breakage on the sides with a good amount of pressure being applied from both ends. It seems that the OnePlus 8 Pro is not just carrying the expensive price tag for its premium looks or features. The device is not just well designed and loaded with features but is also durable.

