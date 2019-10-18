OnePlus 8 Pro Renders Show Quad Rear Cameras News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

The OnePlus 7T Pro was just announced last week. Soon after its launch, the rumor mills have started churning information about the next-generation flagship - the OnePlus 8. Earlier this month, the first set of renders of the upcoming OnePlus smartphone hit the web revealing what we can expect from the smartphone.

Now, a report by 91mobiles along with @OnLeaks comes with the exclusive OnePlus 8 Pro renders. These new set of renders show that the device could be the first one from the company to feature quad cameras at the rear. Until now, only Huawei and Samsung have released flagship smartphones with four camera sensors at the rear.

OnePlus 8 Pro Renders Leak

It looks like the OnePlus 8 Pro (the same trend followed by the company in 2019) will not have an in-display camera as the renders hint at the presence of a punch-hole display. This rules out the option of a pop-up camera module as seen in the OnePlus 7 Pro.

The front panel of the leaked OnePlus 8 Pro renders show that the device will resemble its small kin with curved edges and a punch-hole display. However, the display is likely to be a tad bigger measuring 6.65-inch instead of 6.5-inch, which was rumored earlier. For the uninitiated, the OnePlus 7T Pro features a 6.67-inch display.

Moreover, the OnePlus 7 Pro is the first one from the company to be launched with 90Hz refresh rate. And, the company has already confirmed that future OnePlus smartphones will have the same refresh rate. Also, future OnePlus smartphones will have 5G connectivity.

Moving on to its rear, the OnePlus 8 Pro is likely to feature three cameras at the rear positioned vertically and a fourth 3D ToF sensor next to this module. There will be some supporting sensors as well and an LED flash module below the camera arrangement. The iconic Alert Slider and power button are seen at the right edge of the device while the volume rocker sits on the left.

The leaked OnePlus 8 Pro renders further reveal the presence of a USB Type-C port and a redesigned speaker grille at the bottom. Also, the top edge appears to have a hole for the microphone.

What We Think

From the renders of the OnePlus 8 Pro, we believe that there will not be a lot of revolutionary changes next year. However, these are not the official renders, so we need to wait to know about the OnePlus 8 Pro. As of now, it is too early to talk about the OnePlus 8 Pro as we cannot expect it before Q2 2020.

