Just In
- 19 min ago Mi Mix 4 Expected To Launch Sooner In 2019: Expected Specifications And Price
-
- 35 min ago Vivo Y11 Launched With Triple Rear Cameras, 5000mAh Battery: Price And Specifications
- 1 hr ago Moto E6 Play Renders Surface Online Ahead Of Launch
- 1 hr ago Motorola Razr Foldable Smartphone Launch Date Announced
Don't Miss
- Finance Reliance Industries Becomes First Indian Company To Hit 9 Trillion M-Cap
- News Final NRC not final: Why Prateek Hajela’s presence in Assam was important
- Movies Shah Rukh Khan's Next Will Be With Rajkumar Hirani And Not Atlee?
- Sports ISL feature: Mandar Rao Desai relishes new role with FC Goa
- Automobiles 2020 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-14R Bookings Commence: New Colour & Limited Numbers Only
- Lifestyle Diwali 2019: Gentlemen, Up Your Traditional Game With These Outfits From Bollywood Actors’ Wardrobe
- Travel How To Choose The Right Travel Insurance Policy
- Education HTET Preparation Tips To Crack Exam In One Month
OnePlus 8 Pro Renders Show Quad Rear Cameras
The OnePlus 7T Pro was just announced last week. Soon after its launch, the rumor mills have started churning information about the next-generation flagship - the OnePlus 8. Earlier this month, the first set of renders of the upcoming OnePlus smartphone hit the web revealing what we can expect from the smartphone.
Now, a report by 91mobiles along with @OnLeaks comes with the exclusive OnePlus 8 Pro renders. These new set of renders show that the device could be the first one from the company to feature quad cameras at the rear. Until now, only Huawei and Samsung have released flagship smartphones with four camera sensors at the rear.
OnePlus 8 Pro Renders Leak
It looks like the OnePlus 8 Pro (the same trend followed by the company in 2019) will not have an in-display camera as the renders hint at the presence of a punch-hole display. This rules out the option of a pop-up camera module as seen in the OnePlus 7 Pro.
The front panel of the leaked OnePlus 8 Pro renders show that the device will resemble its small kin with curved edges and a punch-hole display. However, the display is likely to be a tad bigger measuring 6.65-inch instead of 6.5-inch, which was rumored earlier. For the uninitiated, the OnePlus 7T Pro features a 6.67-inch display.
Moreover, the OnePlus 7 Pro is the first one from the company to be launched with 90Hz refresh rate. And, the company has already confirmed that future OnePlus smartphones will have the same refresh rate. Also, future OnePlus smartphones will have 5G connectivity.
Moving on to its rear, the OnePlus 8 Pro is likely to feature three cameras at the rear positioned vertically and a fourth 3D ToF sensor next to this module. There will be some supporting sensors as well and an LED flash module below the camera arrangement. The iconic Alert Slider and power button are seen at the right edge of the device while the volume rocker sits on the left.
The leaked OnePlus 8 Pro renders further reveal the presence of a USB Type-C port and a redesigned speaker grille at the bottom. Also, the top edge appears to have a hole for the microphone.
What We Think
From the renders of the OnePlus 8 Pro, we believe that there will not be a lot of revolutionary changes next year. However, these are not the official renders, so we need to wait to know about the OnePlus 8 Pro. As of now, it is too early to talk about the OnePlus 8 Pro as we cannot expect it before Q2 2020.
-
28,999
-
37,990
-
1,09,900
-
15,999
-
36,990
-
31,499
-
79,999
-
24,999
-
49,999
-
71,990
-
20,999
-
15,999
-
24,999
-
44,999
-
29,999
-
19,999
-
16,490
-
11,718
-
11,889
-
17,999
-
25,129
-
58,999
-
15,910
-
33,000
-
10,000
-
27,170
-
15,130
-
1,94,000
-
18,970
-
1,64,769