    OnePlus 8 Leaked In Full Glory: Punch-Hole Display, Triple-Rear Cameras Tipped

    By
    |

    OnePlus recently introduced its premium smartphone - the OnePlus 7T in India and is gearing up to introduce a Pro variant as well. It has been only a few weeks since the device has gone official and the company has already started working on its next flagship - the OnePlus 8. The device has leaked in its full glory and seems to retain some design traits from the OnePlus 7 Pro.

    OnePlus 8 Leaked In Full Glory With Punch-Hole Display And More

     

    OnePlus 8 Leaked Renders

    The OnePlus 8 has been tipped via Cashkaro in association with Onleaks. As per the report, the device will feature a similar design as the OnePlus 7 Pro including a vertically aligned triple-rear camera setup. It isn't clear why the company chose a conventional camera alignment rather than a circular one seen on the new OnePlus 7T.

    The device is seen with a curved display similar to the OnePlus 7 Pro but features an in-display camera cutout for the selfie camera. Notably, the 7 Pro offered a pop-up selfie camera with no notch. This indicates the company is likely to drop the motorized-camera setup on the upcoming smartphone.

    The device is reported to come with a USB Type-C port placed at the bottom. While the volume keys are likely to be housed on the left panel, the right panel might pack the power button and an alert slider. The device is speculated to come with a high-resolution Fluid AMOLED display that will offer a 90Hz refresh rate.

    There is no word on the camera sensors, processor, display size, and battery. But, looking back at OnePlus' launches we can expect some top-of-the-line hardware packed inside the device.

    To recall, the OnePlus 7T Pro was recently leaked online suggesting a launch in October. The device is said to come with the Snapdragon 855+ SoC backed by 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. It is further speculated to run Android 10 OS and pack a 4,080 mAh battery with a 30T Warp charge.

    Read More About: oneplus news smartphones
    Story first published: Friday, October 4, 2019, 15:31 [IST]
