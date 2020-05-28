ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    OnePlus 8 Series Sale Postponed For Indian Market

    By
    |

    OnePlus 8 series comprises two smartphones - OnePlus 8 and the OnePlus 8 Pro. The OnePlus 8 has already gone on sale once through Amazon after the launch in April. Both phones of the OnePlus 8 series were announced in the Indian market on April 19. The company also revealed that both devices will go on sale starting May 29 with a special offer.

    OnePlus 8 Series Sale Postponed For Indian Market

     

    The sale was announced long after the two phones were launched due to the COVID-19 lockdown in the country. In the early days of the lockdown, e-commerce platforms were not allowed to deliver non-essential products. The company announced its sale as soon as the government allowed the supply of non-essential products in the orange and green regions.

    Now, just a day before the sale, the company reveals that due to unforeseen circumstances, the company temporarily halted production last week which is the cause of delaying the date of sale in the Indian market. The general manager of OnePlus India, Vikash Agarwal claims the company has already resumed production.

    The company shared some details about the revised sales timeline via a post on the OnePlus forum. According to the post, the company will offer a special limited sale on online and offline channels. This limited sales event will be held on May 29 (12PM). However, interested buyers will only be able to buy the OnePlus 8.

    The company will soon announce the sales details of the OnePlus 8 Pro 5G. So, we have to wait for some time to get the Pro variant.

    The company further said that those who have already pre-booked the OnePlus 8 series devices through Amazon India and OnePlus stores will now be able to buy the products once the stock arrives.

    The OnePlus 8 comes with a price tag of Rs. 44,999 and the Pro variant is priced at Rs. 54,999 for the Indian market.

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Read More About: oneplus smartphones news
    Story first published: Thursday, May 28, 2020, 14:14 [IST]
    Other articles published on May 28, 2020

    Best Phones

    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X