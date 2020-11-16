OnePlus 8T Gets New Firmware Update: What Does The New Changelog Offers? News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

OnePlus is well-known for rolling out timely firmware updates to its smartphones. The company's recent flagship offering dubbed OnePlus 8T is the latest device to receive a new firmware update. The device has already received two updates since its launch and is now getting the third one. The new update brings along several bug fixes and optimizations for improved performance. Following is the entire changelog:

OnePlus 8T Update Changelog

The OnePlus 8T's new update is being called as "hot fix" in India. This update carries the firmware build OxygenOS 11.0.4.5. This update brings along several bug fixes and optimizations for the overall system, camera, and network connectivity. The new OxygenOS update is being rolled out as an OTA to the users in India, Europe and North America.

A notification for the update should be available on your respected OnePlus 8T units soon. However, you can also check for the update manually in the Software Update section. You can locate this tab in the Settings menu. Now coming to the changelog, the update has optimized the calling stability and fixed the NFC issue.

The update also fixes the issue with the status bar hovering over the screen in the landscape mode. For better gaming experience, the update improves mis-touch prevention and also optimizes system power consumption performance. The OnePlus 8T gets optimized imaging effect and improved camera stability with the latest OxygenOS update.

Also, the OxygenOS update for the OnePlus 8T optimizes mobile network connection and fixes the issue with the network interruption during game playback. Since the update is being released as an OTA, it could be a while before you get the notification.

