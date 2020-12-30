OnePlus 8T Users Get OnePlus Store App As Part Of November 2020 Security Update News oi-Sharmishte Datti

OnePlus 8T is the latest smartphone from the company with power-packed features. The flagship is now receiving the November 2020 security patch update that brings camera enhancements and system updates. Additionally, OnePlus 8T users now get the OnePlus Store app, allowing users to seamlessly shop for OnePlus products or get quick support when needed.

OnePlus 8T Security Patch Update

The OnePlus November 2020 security patch for OnePlus 8T brings in several improvements that include better unlock speed. Plus, full-screen gestures have been better optimized. More importantly, the OnePlus Store app is the latest addition as part of the update. The new Store app is specially loaded for Indian users, allowing them to shop for more OnePlus products.

Additionally, the OnePlus security update also fixes some important Wi-Fi connection issues. Now, the Wi-Fi connections that previously failed have been improved to enhance the stability of communication. Plus, OnePlus has introduced the keyboard height adjustment feature, allowing users to raise or hide the bottom shortcut bar for a better input experience.

Additionally, the OnePlus 8T camera has been improved via the update to now optimize image quality on nightscape mode. Also, the issue of the photos not appearing in the Gallery app has been taken care of.

How To Get November 2020 Patch On OnePlus 8T?

The latest November 2020 patch for OnePlus 8T users is up and running, just as OnePlus confirmed on its forum. OnePlus 8T users in India will get the OxygenOS 11.0.6.7.KB05DA version. The file is sized 541MB and will take a while to download and update on your phone. Hence, it's best to ensure you have a stable Wi-Fi connection before updating.

Also, ensure that you have sufficient charge on your OnePlus 8T before initiating the update. You can also backup your data as a safety measure. To update the OxygenOS to the latest, head over to Settings > System > System Updates > Download on the latest update. This will automatically download and install on your OnePlus 8T.

