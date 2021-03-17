OnePlus 9 Pre-Orders Could Get OnePlus Buds Z For Free: How To Pre-Order OnePlus 9? News oi-Sharmishte Datti

OnePlus 9 series is all set to debut next week. OnePlus has announced a couple of attractive gift bundles for its exclusive Red Cable Club members. Now, a new report suggests, pre-orders on the OnePlus 9 series will also get buyers a unique gift. For all we know, pre-booked orders might get the OnePlus Buds Z earbuds as gifts.

OnePlus 9 Pre-Order Details

The report comes from popular tipster Evan Blass, who highlights the OnePlus 9 series could be up for pre-orders soon. OnePlus 9 'early buyers' would likely get the OnePlus Buds Z TWS earbuds on pre-booking the OnePlus 9.

The report additionally notes pre-orders on the OnePlus 9 Pro would get them the OnePlus Buds Z Steven Harrington Edition bundles with their purchase. If the leaks are to be believed, the company might also launch the OnePlus 9R or the lite variant alongside - but there's no news on pre-orders for this smartphone.

How To Pre-Order OnePlus 9 Series?

OnePlus pre-booking offers have been a hit among fans and eager buyers. For instance, the OnePlus Nord was among one of the most hyped, pre-booked smartphones in the recent past. Unfortunately, there's been no sign of a pre-order link for the OnePlus 9 series either on Amazon or on the OnePlus India site.

OnePlus CEO Pete Lau has officially teased several features and designs of the upcoming series, but there's been no sign of pre-booking offers for the series. The OnePlus 9 series, along with the OnePlus Watch are set to debut on March 23. If indeed there was a pre-booking offer, it should have gone live by now.

OnePlus 9 Series Launch: What To Expect

Several features of the upcoming OnePlus 9 and the OnePlus 9 Pro have already been disclosed. For one, we know the upcoming flagship will pack Hasselblad cameras, the first on a smartphone. A 65W fast charger is also tipped to be bundled in-the-box, which aims to up the competition with Apple and Samsung, which stopped shipping chargers.

The March 23rd event will disclose all features in detail. Plus, we'll also know the pricing of the new OnePlus flagship - and if it's really worth the hype!

