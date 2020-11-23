OnePlus 9 Pro Renders Leak; Curved Display, Quad-Cameras Tipped News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

OnePlus is expected to unveil its next-generation flagship smartphone lineup dubbed OnePlus 9 in the first half of 2021. Both OnePlus 9 and the OnePlus 9 Pro have been spotted at the rumor mill a couple of times already. Recently, the case renders of the standard OnePlus 9 revealed a flat display design. Now, a new leak reveals the design of the OnePlus 9 Pro.

OnePlus 9 Pro Renders Leak

The OnePlus Pro's first set of renders have been leaked by Steve Hammerstoffer also known as OnLeaks. Going by the leaked information, the upcoming flagship will be featuring a tall display with curved edges. The images shared shows an almost bezel-less design. A single punch-hole can be seen on the top-left corner of the display.

The OnePlus 9 Pro is further tipped feature a glass-back design. The back panel will be housing a quad-lens camera setup which can be seen placed vertically on the top-left corner. It is worth mentioning that the current leaked images are said to be the prototype and the actual design could vary.

Specifically, the camera design could be different from the one suggested. Furthermore, the leaked OnePlus 9 Pro images suggest that the volume keys will be positioned on the left panel, whereas, the right edge will be housing the power key along with the alert slider. The device will have a USB Type-C port at the bottom accompanied by the speaker grill and mic.

The leak also tips that the OnePlus 9 Pro will be coming with a 6.7-inch display. It could be a Fluid AMOLED panel similar to the previous OnePlus flagships. The resolution and refresh rate are yet to be revealed. Sadly, no details on the camera specifications have been revealed via this leak.

The handset earlier paid a visit to Geekbench where the Qualcomm Snapdragon 875 SoC was said to power the unit. Since the handset is still months away from an official launch, we can expect more information to emerge going forward.

Best Mobiles in India