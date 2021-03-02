Just In
OnePlus 9 Series Dedicated Page Goes Live On Amazon Ahead Of India Launch
OnePlus has started teasing its new generation flagship smartphone lineup dubbed OnePlus 9. The company will be introducing the OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9 Pro, and the OnePlus 9E or the OnePlus 9R on March 23. Several leaks have surfaced over the web detailing some of the key features of the upcoming OnePlus 9 series. The company is likely to launch its premium offering in the Indian market as well. Ahead of its launch, the online availability has been confirmed.
OnePlus 9, 9 Pro Amazon Availability Confirmed Ahead Of Launch
OnePlus will be officially announcing the arrival details of the OnePlus 9 series on March 8. Ahead of the anticipated March 23 launch, the new flagship lineup's dedicated page has gone live on Amazon. The OnePlus 9 series Amazon page doesn't reveal any details it just shows an image of earth from space.
Now coming to the leaked features, the standard OnePlus 9 has been leaked with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor. The same chipset is said to drive the OnePlus 9 Pro as well. Both devices will be backed by 5G network support. The OnePlus 9 and the OnePlus 9 Pro will have some similarities in the display department as well.
Both smartphones will have a 120Hz display. However, the standard OnePlus 9 will have an FHD+ resolution, while the OnePlus 9 Pro is said to feature a QHD+ resolution. The low-end variant called the OnePlus 9R is expected to be powered by the Snapdragon 690 processor.
The OnePlus 9 Pro is said to feature a quad-lens setup with a 48MP primary sensor, a 50MP wide-angle sensor, a 2MP macro/depth lens, and an 8MP telephoto sensor. The company is likely to launch both the OnePlus 9 and the OnePlus 9 Pro with a 65W fast charging technology. There could be reverse charging as well as fast wireless charging in the mix as well.
