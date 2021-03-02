OnePlus 9 Series Dedicated Page Goes Live On Amazon Ahead Of India Launch News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

OnePlus has started teasing its new generation flagship smartphone lineup dubbed OnePlus 9. The company will be introducing the OnePlus 9, OnePlus 9 Pro, and the OnePlus 9E or the OnePlus 9R on March 23. Several leaks have surfaced over the web detailing some of the key features of the upcoming OnePlus 9 series. The company is likely to launch its premium offering in the Indian market as well. Ahead of its launch, the online availability has been confirmed.

OnePlus 9, 9 Pro Amazon Availability Confirmed Ahead Of Launch

OnePlus will be officially announcing the arrival details of the OnePlus 9 series on March 8. Ahead of the anticipated March 23 launch, the new flagship lineup's dedicated page has gone live on Amazon. The OnePlus 9 series Amazon page doesn't reveal any details it just shows an image of earth from space.

Now coming to the leaked features, the standard OnePlus 9 has been leaked with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor. The same chipset is said to drive the OnePlus 9 Pro as well. Both devices will be backed by 5G network support. The OnePlus 9 and the OnePlus 9 Pro will have some similarities in the display department as well.

Both smartphones will have a 120Hz display. However, the standard OnePlus 9 will have an FHD+ resolution, while the OnePlus 9 Pro is said to feature a QHD+ resolution. The low-end variant called the OnePlus 9R is expected to be powered by the Snapdragon 690 processor.

The OnePlus 9 Pro is said to feature a quad-lens setup with a 48MP primary sensor, a 50MP wide-angle sensor, a 2MP macro/depth lens, and an 8MP telephoto sensor. The company is likely to launch both the OnePlus 9 and the OnePlus 9 Pro with a 65W fast charging technology. There could be reverse charging as well as fast wireless charging in the mix as well.

