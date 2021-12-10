OnePlus 9RT, Buds Z2 Earbuds India Launch Expected Soon; Support Pages Spotted On Official Site News oi-Tanaya Dutta

OnePlus is expected to launch two new products soon in India. One is a smartphone named the OnePlus 9RT, while the other one is the Buds Z2 earbuds which were originally launched back in October in China alongside the OnePlus 9RT phone. Now, the India launch seems just around the corner as both products' support pages have been spotted on the official site.

OnePlus 9RT, Buds Z2 Earbuds India Launch Expected Soon

Now, 91mobiles spotted support pages of both the products on the company's India website. Tipster Mukul Sharma has reported to the publication that the OnePlus 9RT was listed under the 'Phone' section, the Buds Z2 was listed under 'Accessories'.

It is also important to note that, the OnePlus 9RT smartphone was rumored to arrive with the OnePlus RT moniker in India. Since the phone was spotted with the OnePlus 9RT moniker, so there is a chance OnePlus will bring the smartphone with the OnePlus 9RT moniker in the country.

Some rumors suggested the OnePlus 9RT will launch on December 16 in India. However, OnePlus has not shared any word regarding its upcoming products. We expect the brand will soon start teasing the arrival of these products.

OnePlus 9RT Expected Price And Features In India

We are expecting the OnePlus 9RT will offer identical features as the Chinese variant. The phone has a 6.62-inch E4 AMOLED display with 1080 x 2400 pixels resolution with a 120Hz refresh rate, and P3 color modes. The device runs the Snapdragon 888 chipset paired with up to 12GB RAM and up to 256GB onboard storage.

The phone is powered by a 4,500 mAh battery with 65T Warp Charge fast charging support. The Chinese model of the OnePlus 9RT runs ColorOS; however, it remains to be seen whether the Indian variant will run ColorOS instead of OxygenOS. Moreover, the device has a triple camera system that houses a 50MP primary, a 16MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP macro shooter.

Other features include a 16MP front-facing camera, 4D haptic feedback, and "Space Cooling" tech. As far as the India price is concerned, the OnePlus 9RT is tipped to start at Rs. 34,999 in the country.

OnePlus Buds Z2 Earbuds Expected Price And Features In India

Recently, the India pricing and color options of the OnePlus Buds Z2 were tipped online. The earbuds are said to be available in Obsidian Black and Pearl White color options and will come under Rs. 6,000 in India.

In terms of features, the OnePlus Buds Z2 was announced with a 40 mAh battery that is said to last seven hours with ANC off and five hours with ANC on. The charging case comes with a 520 mAh battery which is claimed to last up to 38 hours. You will also get five hours of music playback on a 10-minute charge.

The earbuds have 11mm dynamic drivers and three microphones far calling. It also supports the active noise cancellation (ANC) feature which blocks the noise by up to 40dB. Other features include Bluetooth 5.2, touch control, IP55 rating, transparency mode, 94ms low latency mode, and so on.

Best Mobiles in India