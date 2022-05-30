OnePlus Ace Racing Edition Tipped To Launch As OnePlus 10R Lite In India; Expected Launch, Pricing News oi-Tanaya Dutta

OnePlus launched the Ace Race Edition in the Chinese market a few days ago. The device was also spotted on the brand's official site in India, hinting imminent launch. Now, the latest development has revealed the OnePlus Ace Racing Edition would be called the OnePlus 10R Lite in the country. For the unaware, the OnePlus Ace phone is launched as the OnePlus 10R in India.

OnePlus Ace Racing Edition To Come As OnePlus 10R Lite

Previously, rumors suggested that the OnePlus Ace Race Edition is likely to launch as the OnePlus Nord 3 in India. In the latest development, tipster Mukul Sharma has shared the IMEI database listing where the OnePlus 10R Lite moniker was spotted with model number PGZ110. It hints the OnePlus Ace Racing Edition could come as the OnePlus 10R Lite in India.

OnePlus 10R Lite Features In India

The upcoming OnePlus 10R Lite will share similar specs as the OnePlus Ace Racing Edition. The latter was announced with a 6.59-inch Full-HD+ LCD panel with support for a 120Hz refresh rate and a punch-hole cutout for the 16MP selfie camera. Under the hood, the device gets its power from the MediaTek Dimensity 8100-Max processor paired with up to 12GB RAM and up to 256GB storage.

Further, the OnePlus Ace Racing Edition has a triple camera setup at the rear, including a 64MP primary camera, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP depth sensor. It runs Android 12-based ColorOS and packs a 5,000 mAh battery with support for 67W fast charging. Other features include a 3.5mm headphone jack, a USB Type-C port, and a side-mounted fingerprint scanner for security.

OnePlus 10R Lite Expected Pricing In India

The upcoming OnePlus 10R Lite will be an affordable version compared to the OnePlus 10R. The OnePlus Ace Racing Edition was launched starting at CNY 1,999 (roughly Rs. 23,300). Given that, we expect the OnePlus 10R Lite will come under Rs. 30,000 segment in India. As of now, the exact launch date has not been revealed yet. We'll keep updating you if further info comes to our notice.

