OnePlus Announces New Features For OxygenOS: What’s New News oi-Sharmishte Datti

OnePlus just announced the OnePlus 8 flagship smartphones along with the OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z earphones. Apart from the gadget launches, OnePlus also announced a couple of new features coming to the OxygenOS platform that will benefit even older OnePlus phone users.

OxygenOS Gets New Features

OnePlus has usually framed this pattern of announcing its new lineup of smartphones and other gadgets followed by announcing the software enhancements on its OxygenOS platform. For one, the update for the OxygenOS platform is said to be refined to bring in several optimizations that make scrolling through the phones much smoother and hassle-free.

OnePlus notes that the operating system is now lightweight and offers a seamless software experience, which now includes 280 optimizations that make scrolling and navigation smoother than before. Additionally, OnePlus has also included a new dark theme and a dynamic wallpaper for the updated OxygenOS.

However, the company hasn't given us the exact changes coming on the platform. But it's expected to include improvements like better support for dark mode in third-party applications and similar changes. Also, the OnePlus OxygenOS will now have dynamic wallpapers, which will remain still but will change shades and colors depending on the weather conditions in the user's city/region.

OnePlus Partners With Google

OnePlus is also including live captions in OxygenOS to the OnePlus 8 series. Technically, the live caption feature was introduced by Google for Android that allows users to see and hear video and audio captions in real-time.

There are a couple of other announcements as well. OnePlus will be teaming up with Google to provide up to 100GB of cloud storage that will be available for free for the first three months for OnePlus users.

Additionally, the Google Stadia gaming service will also be available for OnePlus 8 Pro buyers. OnePlus noted that the cloud gaming service will soon run on a few older OnePlus models, which will shortly be announced.

