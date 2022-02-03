OnePlus Becomes The First 5G-Only Smartphone Brand In India News oi-Vivek

Realme was the first smartphone brand to officially launch a 5G smartphone in India with the release of the Realme X50 Pro 5G back in 2020. Since then, almost every major smartphone brand that operates in India has launched 5G phones ranging from budget offerings to high-end flagships. OnePlus launched its first 5G smartphone -- the OnePlus 8, and the brand has been launching only 5G phones since then.

It now looks like OnePlus has completely transitioned in the 5G era, and the company might only launch a 5G smartphone from now on. OnePlus currently has seven smartphones in its India portfolio, and all seven smartphones are 5G-capable devices.

The OnePlus Nord CE 5G is the most affordable OnePlus smartphone that you can buy in India, while the OnePlus 9 Pro 5G is the most expensive flagship product. Both of these models will soon be replaced by the OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G and the OnePlus 10 Pro 5G. Not just that, the recently launched OnePlus 9RT and the upcoming OnePlus Nord 2T are also 5G capable smartphones.

Apple 5G Phones In India

The iPhone SE 2020 is likely to be the last 4G smartphone from Apple. In fact, the successor of the same is said to be in work -- the iPhone SE 2022 which is said to be a 5G smartphone. However, Apple still sells a lot of 4G devices such as the iPhone XR and the iPhone 11 series of smartphones in India, which does not support the 5G network.

Samsung Still Has A Long Way To Go

Although most high-end Samsung smartphones in India are 5G smartphones, the company continues to launch 4G devices, as they tend to do good business for the company. Samsung might not stop launching 4G smartphones in India anytime soon and the brand is likely to launch both 4G and 5G devices in the coming years.

Same With Mi, Redmi, And Poco

The three sub smartphone brands of Xiaomi -- Mi, Redmi, and Poco have also been launching a lot of smartphones which consist of both 5G and 4G capable smartphones. This year, we expect to see more 5G phones from all three sub smartphone brands of Xiaomi.

Oppo, Vivo, and Realme

Oppo, Vivo, and Realme belong to a single subsidiary named BBK Electronics. In fact, OnePlus is also part of the BBK family. Oppo, Vivo, and Realme will continue to launch both 5G and 4G smartphones in the coming days to maintain a sustainable smartphone portfolio to attract customers of all classes.

What About Indian Smartphone Brands?

Lava is the first Indian smartphone brand to launch a 5G phone -- the Lava Agni 5G. Another prominent Indian smartphone brand is Micromax, which hasn't launched a single 5G phone yet. However, the brand has confirmed to launch 5G smartphone almost a year ago, when they relaunched themself with the Micromax In series of smartphones.

More 5G Smartphones Are Incoming

As we get closer to the 5G rollout in India, more and more brands are likely to introduce their 5G smartphones soon. On top of that, we can also expect to see more affordable 5G smartphones in 2022, especially from brands like Redmi and Realme.

Best Mobiles in India