OnePlus bug that deletes speed dial contacts to be fixed via update

OnePlus' OxygenOS is one of the Android-based skins that has been applauded by users as it comes with numerous useful features. Recently, users have been facing trouble due to a bug that deletes the frequent contacts from erasing the speed dial menu. This bug has affected several models as well as software versions including the OxygenOS 9.0x that was rolled out lately.

The users of the OnePlus 5 and 5T took to the official forums regarding the deletion of the speed dial contacts on a daily basis. Following them, users of OnePlus 6, 6T, OnePlus 3 and 3T also took to the forums with similar complaints. Acknowledging the same, the company has confirmed to rollout a fix to the same with an upcoming update.

OnePlus bug will be fixed

As per a report by Android Police, a OnePlus spokesperson has acknowledged the issue and addressed that it will be fixed in the next update. However, an exact timeline regarding when the fix will be rolled out remains unknown. Looking at the company's past record, we can expect the update to be rolled out soon to the OnePlus smartphones. Until then, users have to type the name of the contact to make a call.

OnePlus 7, 7 Pro launch

In a related news, OnePlus is gearing up to launch its next-generation flagship models - OnePlus 7 and 7 Pro on May 14. As the launch event is nearing, a lot of details regarding these devices have started appearing online. One of the recent reports tipped at the presence of a whopping 12GB RAM variant of the OnePlus 7 Pro. Also, the device is likely to be launched with an edge-to-edge display, a capacious battery with Warp fast charging support. S

OnePlus 7, 7 Pro pricing

The leaks and speculations have not spared the alleged pricing of the smartphones. Existing reports tip that the OnePlus 7 could be priced similar to that of the OnePlus 6T, which is under Rs. 40,000 for the base variant. And, the OnePlus 7 Pro is believed to be the most expensive device launched by the company with a pricing of around Rs. 50,000 for the base variant.