OnePlus Hailed As Top Premium Smartphone Brand By Counterpoint News oi-Vishal Kawadkar

OnePlus, a brand known for its aggressive approach has once again proved its mettle. As per the new report by Counterpoint, OnePlus has become the top brand in the premium segment. The shipments in the industry grew by a record 29% YoY in 2019. The prime reasons behind the growth are the significant price cuts and the abundance of affordable premium smartphones.

Last year, OnePlus was the crowned as the number one brand in the premium segment. This marks as the first instance when the brand claimed this authority for a whole year. The company witnessed a growth of 28% YoY, grabbing one-third of the country's premium smartphone segment.

Other reasons driving the growth were adoption of the brand by new users and old users upgrading to the company's latest products. Besides, the brand taking users' feedback seriously and bringing industry-first features regularly also adds to the list of features that helped the brand become the top contender.

OnePlus also adopted high refresh rate displays (90Hz) and bezel-less panels to add a premium quotient to its devices. Besides, the brand also became the first to launch a smartphone powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 in the Indian market. That's not it; OnePlus also became the first company to cross two million shipments in a year. The 25% growth was driven by the flagship OnePlus 7 Pro.

OnePlus dethroned Samsung that saw a decline of two percentage points YoY. The Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus was the top-selling smartphone from the brand but competition from OnePlus and other affordable offerings hampered the sales of the device.

Now, the company is expected to unveil its OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro in the Indian market. If the rumors are to be believed, the OnePlus 8 Pro will pack a 6.65-inch Quad HD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The device will not retain the pop-up camera from the OnePlus 7 Pro and instead opt for a punch-hole design.

Both the variants are said to have the Snadragon 865 processor at heart accompanied by 8GB RAM and 256 GB internal storage. The smartphones will also bring the wireless fast charging tech for the first time. The pricing of the devices are still unknown but considering the track record of the company, we can expect an aggressive pricing.

Best Mobiles in India