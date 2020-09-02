OnePlus Lemonade Smartphone Spotted; Another Mid-Range In Offing? News oi-Sharmishte Datti

OnePlus Nord is one of the most trending smartphones in the market. The company is working on many other devices, especially in the mid-range segment. Reports revealed the specification of the OnePlus Clover, which is expected to be an entry-level smartphone. It appears the company is working on another device codenamed Lemonade.

OnePlus Lemonade Speculated

The report comes via a tweet gathered from an XDA forum member who throws more light on the upcoming OnePlus Lemonade. The report suggests there are five variants of the device, which are codenamed lemonade, lemonadep, lemonadept, lemonadet, and lemonadev. Of course, the final product name of the OnePlus Lemonade will be different and is still under wraps.

So there's "Billie" (OnePlus phone w/ Snapdragon 690), "Clover" (w/ Snapdragon 460), "Kebab" (OnePlus 8T w/ Snapdragon 865), and now a new device code-named "lemonade"? 🤔 https://t.co/x52w8yZ6lM — Mishaal Rahman (@MishaalRahman) September 1, 2020

New OnePlus Smartphones

Apart from the OnePlus Lemonade, there are a few other devices speculated. The OnePlus Clover is one such device, which is rumored to be quite similar to the Oppo A53. Reports so far have revealed that the OnePlus Clover would draw power from the Snapdragon 460 processor paired with 4GB RAM and 64GB onboard storage, making it the cheapest OnePlus smartphone.

A few reports suggest the OnePlus Clover could pack a 6.52-inch LCD screen with HD+ resolution. The phone is also rumored to feature a 6,000 mAh battery with 18W fast charging support. For optics, OnePlus is likely to pack a triple-camera setup with 13MP + 2MP + 2MP sensors for the entry-level smartphone.

Billie and Kebab are some of the other codenamed speculated smartphones from OnePlus. The OnePlus Billie is said to be powered by the Snapdragon 690 processor. Also, reports suggest two-to-four variants of the OnePlus Billie, which are Bille, Bille2/2T, and Bille8/8T.

The OnePlus 8T is also under development under the codename Kebab. It's rumored to launch in two variants that are codenamed Kebab and Kebabt. The Snapdragon 865+ processor is said to power the OnePlus 8T. A 65W fast charger was also spotted for the OnePlus Kebab.

OnePlus Lemonade: What We Think

OnePlus has stuck to flagships for years now. The company is now venturing into the mid-range segment, and it's been a hit with the OnePlus Nord. At the same time, the OnePlus Clover seems to be an entry-level smartphone, which could be a hit or a miss. With so many variants rumored, it remains to see how devices like the OnePlus Lemonade will do in the market.

