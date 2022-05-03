OnePlus Nord 3 Features Tipped After Alleged Spotting On Website; 150W Fast Charging Incoming? News oi-Sharmishte Datti

OnePlus seems to be on a launching spree, releasing a sleuth of new devices. The brand recently unveiled the OnePlus 10R, OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite, and the OnePlus Nord Buds. The Nord series is tipped to get a new player soon, namely the OnePlus Nord 3. Rumors suggest the OnePlus Nord 3 could launch in India soon.

OnePlus Nord 3 India Launch Tipped

Despite rumors of an imminent launch, OnePlus hasn't officially confirmed or teased the upcoming OnePlus Nord 3. Popular tipster Mukul Sharma supposedly spotted the OnePlus Nord 3 on the official OnePlus India website. However, the landing page didn't have any related images to the upcoming Nord phone.

This isn't the first time we're hearing reports of the upcoming OnePlus Nord 3. Previous rumors suggest the phone will likely launch in July. But there's still no concrete evidence of the same. Until we have official teasers or more updates, it's best to take it with a grain of salt.

Alright. The OnePlus Nord 3 is also coming up soon it seems. Have spotted it on the country's Indian website.

Feel free to retweet.#OnePlus #OnePlusNord3 pic.twitter.com/eg9LqWQanK — Mukul Sharma (@stufflistings) May 2, 2022

OnePlus Nord 3 Features: What To Expect?

OnePlus 10R 5G brought in an advanced 150W SuperVOOC fast charging technology. Reports claim the new OnePlus Nord 3 is based on the newly launch Realme GT Neo 3, which was also launched recently. From the looks of it, the OnePlus Nord 3 is tipped to borrow a few key specs from the Realme GT Neo 3.

For one, the upcoming OnePlus Nord 3 is tipped to flaunt a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with an FHD+ resolution and a 120hz refresh rate. It's said to draw power from the MediaTek Dimensity 8100 chipset paired with up to 12GB RAM and 256GB storage. A 4,500 mAh battery paired with 80W SuperVOOC fast charging is also tipped.

A few reports suggest the upcoming OnePlus Nord 3 could also feature the 150W fast charging feature. But this hasn't been confirmed yet. Other details tipped include a triple-camera setup with a 50MP primary shooter. An 8MP ultra-wide lens and a 2MP macro shooter have also been suggested, which is the same as the OnePlus 10R and the Realme GT Neo 3.

An under-display fingerprint sensor and the usual connectivity options can also be expected. The OnePlus Nord 3 will likely run Android 12 out of the box. More features are expected to be tipped in the coming days.

Best Mobiles in India