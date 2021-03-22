OnePlus Nord N10 Successor Spotted On BIS Listing; Another Powerful Mid-Ranger? News oi-Sharmishte Datti

OnePlus Nord surged in popularity for its affordable price tag and power-packed features. Soon after, the company announced the OnePlus Nord N10, which never made it to the Indian market despite being one of the most affordable devices from the company. From the looks of it, the successor to the OnePlus Nord N10 could arrive in India soon.

OnePlus Nord N10 Successor

The OnePlus Nord N10 successor has been doing rounds on the rumor mill for a while now. The smartphone was spotted with the codename Ebba, which is now confirmed to be the successor to the OnePlus Nord N10. Thanks to tipster OnLeaks, we now have fresh details about the upcoming OnePlus smartphone.

The rumored smartphone with the model number EB2101 was spotted on the BIS listing, suggesting an India launch. However, the certification listing doesn't reveal many details about the alleged successor to the OnePlus Nord N10.

Previously, the OnePlus 'Ebba' smartphone details were revealed via OnLeaks. If these reports are to believed, the upcoming affordable OnePlus smartphone will pack a punch-hole cutout in the corner for the selfie camera. A rectangular camera module is expected at the rear, which will house a triple-camera setup.

OnePlus Nord N10 Successor: What To Expect?

Other details revealed include a shiny glossy body, which will also make room for a 3.5mm headphone jack. The display is expected to be a 6.49-inch screen, most likely an LCD IPS screen that will also include a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. The tipster also suggests it would measure 162.9 x 74.7 x 8.4mm.

Apart from this, most of its details are still under wraps. For one, we are unsure about the chipset powering the smartphone or its battery details. Moreover, the actual name of the smartphone also hasn't been disclosed yet.

For now, OnePlus is all set to launch the OnePlus 9, 9 Pro, 9R, and the OnePlus Watch on March 23. The OnePlus 9 and the 9 Pro are all set to debut with Hasselblad cameras and 65W Warp Charging features. This also means we can expect to see the OnePlus Nord N10 successor launch sometime in April or May.

Best Mobiles in India