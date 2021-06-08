OnePlus Nord N200 Features, Price Revealed; Most Affordable 5G-Enabled OnePlus Phone? News oi-Tanaya Dutta

OnePlus Nord N200, the successor of the Nord N100 seems to be coming soon. There is a chance the brand will introduce the smartphone after the OnePlus Nord CE 5G India launch which is scheduled for June 10. However, there is no official confirmation on the launch date of the Nord N200.

A recent tweet by tipster Mukul Sharma reveals the smartphone will be launching on June 15. Additionally, a report by PCMag has been confirmed some features and design of the upcoming Nord N200. Let's dive into details.

OnePlus Nord N200: What To Expect

OnePlus CEO Pete Lau confirmed the features of the smartphone with PCMag. He further states that the upcoming smartphone will be the most affordable 5G device ever and the brand is providing more choices and easy access to 5G for users.

As far as the features are concerned, the smartphone will come with a 6.49-inch FHD+ LCD display with a 90Hz refresh rate instead of the 720p screen on its predecessor Nord N100. The brand has also confirmed that the Nord N200 5G will be an upgraded version over the Nord N100 4G.

Further, the Nord N200 5G will have a punch-hole cutout on the top left corner of the screen for the front camera sensor. There will be a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for security and a triple rear camera setup placed into a rectangular module along with a LED flash.

Besides, the report suggests, the phone will cost under USD 250 (around Rs. 18,200), making it the most affordable 5G-enabled smartphone from the brand. Apart from this, nothing much is known about the smartphone. However, as we move closer to launch, we expect to get more intel.

OnePlus Nord N200 5G: Launching In India?

The brand has already confirmed that the upcoming OnePlus Nord N200 will not be launching in the Indian market like its predecessor Nord N100. As of now, OnePlus Nord is the most affordable smartphone from the brand in India, selling at Rs. 24,999.

Besides, the upcoming Nord SE 5G is also said to carry a price tag of Rs. 22,999. So, there is a possible reason that the brand doesn't want to open up a whole new segment by launching phones under Rs. 20,000.

