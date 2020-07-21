OnePlus Nord Officially Launched For Rs. 24,999 In India; Worth The Hype?

OnePlus Nord Specifications

The OnePlus Nord comes with a 6.44-inch AMOLED display with FHD+ resolution with an in-display fingerprint sensor. The 90Hz display is protected by the Corning Gorilla Glass 5 and even the back panel is made using the glass. However, the frame of the phone uses plastic, which makes it look a bit cheap.

Under the hood, the smartphone beholds the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G 5G SoC, the most powerful 700 series processor from Qualcomm and the chipset is clubbed with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. As expected, the OnePlus Nord neither has a 3.5mm headphone jack nor a microSD card slot for additional storage expansion.

The OnePlus Nord in total has six cameras with four sensors on the back and two and the front. This is also the first OnePlus smartphone to offer a dedicated ultra-wide angle selfie camera (8MP) with a 32MP primary front-facing camera. The main camera unit packs a 48MP Sony IMX586 sensor, the same camera used on the OnePlus 8 along with an 8MP ultra-wide angle lens, 2MP macro lens, and a 5MP depth sensor.

A 4,115 mAh battery fuels the device with support for Warp Charge 30T and the fast charging brick is included in the retail package, capable of charging up to 70 percent in just 30 minutes. Even though it comes with a USB Type-C port, the data transfer rates are capped at USB 2.0 standards.

Coming to the software experience, the OnePlus Nord runs on Android 10 OS with custom OxygenOS 10.5 skin on top. The company has officially confirmed that the Nord will receive software updates for two years and security updates for three years.

OnePlus Nord Price And Availability

The OnePlus Nord will be available in India from August 4, whereas one can pre-order the device on Amazon from July 22nd, where the OnePlus Red Cable Club members will have an early access sale on August 3. However, do note that the base model with 6GB RAM and 64GB internal storage will only be available From September 2020 and it costs Rs. 24,999.

The smartphone will be available in Blue Marble and Gray Onyx color. Early adopters have to shell a little more, as the OnePlus Nord with 8GB RAM, 128GB storage, and 12GB RAM, 256GB storage will cost Rs. 27,999 and Rs. 29,999, respectively.

As per the launch offers, Amazon is offering 6 months no-cost EMI plans for the pre-ordered customers, and users who purchase using the American Express card can get flat Rs. 2,000 off. Additionally, all three models of the OnePlus Nord are eligible for Jio benefits worth Rs. 6,000.

What Do We Think About The OnePlus Nord?

The OnePlus Nord, at least on paper seems to offer a premium design and a good value-for-money proposition. This smartphone, for the asking price, offers best-in-class hardware with refined stock Android like software experience. If you are looking for a mid-range smartphone with great software experience, then the OnePlus Nord is the device that one can consider, especially under Rs. 30,000.