OnePlus Nord Special Edition Launching On October 14 Alongside OnePlus 8T

It looks like October is the month of new smartphone launches. A lot of devices, including the much-awaited iPhone 12 series, OnePlus 8T, and so on will debut this month. Adding to the list of devices is the new OnePlus Nord Special Edition smartphone. The company has officially confirmed that the popular mid-range phone will get a special edition.

OnePlus Nord Special Edition Details

Presently, the OnePlus Nord is available in two color variants of Blue Marble and the Gray Onyx. Now, the phone will get a new color variant, most likely the premium Sandstone finish. The post via OnePlus' official Twitter handle doesn't explicitly say the Sandstone variant. However, there are plenty of subtle and prominent hints to indicate so.

The Twitter post highlights stones and sands with the OnePlus logo embedded in the center. The post also comes with the tagline that 'beauty is everywhere.' For all we know, the company will be bringing back Sandstone finish for the popular OnePlus Nord.

Looking back, when the OnePlus One debuted in the market, it launched with two color options - Silk White and Sandstone Black. The Sandstone Black option on the OnePlus One won over users for its sandy texture that also presented a firm grip. Next, the OnePlus 2 also debuted with a Sandstone Black variant, but after that, all devices only had the option of a Sandstone case.

OnePlus Nord Specifications

The OnePlus Nord draws power from the Snapdragon 765G processor paired with up to 12GB RAM and 256GB onboard storage. There's a quad-camera setup with a 48MP primary shooter, 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, 5MP depth sensor, and a 2MP macro shooter. There's a dual-selfie camera setup with 32MP + 8MP sensors. The OnePlus Nord flaunts a 6.44-inch AMOLED display with a 1080p resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate. The phone is fueled by a 4,115 mAh battery with 30T Warp Charge fast charging support.

OnePlus Nord Special Edition: What We Think

OnePlus Nord has emerged as one of the most popular phones of 2020 and the company is putting in efforts to enhance the design and performance even more. However, if the OnePlus Nord Special Edition brings in the Sandstone variant, it would be skipping the Gorilla Glass 5 back panel. Would users be willing to shift to this change? We'll know once the phone debuts on October 14 alongside the flagship OnePlus 8T.

