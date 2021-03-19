OnePlus Officially Teases 50W Wireless Warp Charging For OnePlus 9 Pro News oi-Sharmishte Datti

As we inch closer to the launch of the OnePlus 9 series, the company has been rolling out a steady stream of teasers. We now know the Hasselblad camera setup, design details, and even the display specifications on the upcoming OnePlus 9 and the OnePlus 9 Pro. The latest feature revealed is the 50W wireless Warp Charge support for the OnePlus 9 Pro.

OnePlus 9 Pro With 50W Wireless Charging

OnePlus rolled out the 65W wired fast charging support on the OnePlus 8T, launched last year. Once the OnePlus 9 series smartphones were confirmed, it was also revealed the upcoming series would continue the 65W wired fast charging feature. The latest post also reveals fast wireless charging support on the OnePlus 9 Pro.

The update comes from the OnePlus forum post, where it revealed the 50W wireless charging support for the Pro variant. OnePlus states it aims to bridge the gap between wireless and wired charging with the latest technology. The company further claims that the upcoming OnePlus 9 Pro can charge from 1 percent to 100 percent in just 43 minutes using the new 50W wireless charging solution.

Going further into the details, OnePlus explains the new technology charges the Pro model's dual-cell batteries at 25W each. The customized battery on the OnePlus 9 Pro is designed to release less heat even during intense charging sessions.

OnePlus Wireless Charger Launch

The Chinese company also revealed its plans to roll out a new wireless charger alongside the OnePlus 9 series and the OnePlus Watch. Here, the new OnePlus wireless charger will come with two coils located one on top and another below. This allows users to fuel their smartphones either vertically or horizontally.

To make it even more convenient, the new OnePlus wireless charger will also support a detachable cable. Users can simply use the red cable that comes bundled with the OnePlus 9 series to use the wireless charger as well, which will support Warp Charge 65T with the upcoming OnePlus 9 series. As the launch date nears, OnePlus is teasing more features on the upcoming series. We expect to know more in the coming days.

