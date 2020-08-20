OnePlus Scout Feature For Easy Search Announced For Indian Users News oi-Sharmishte Datti

OnePlus has something new in store for its Indian audience. The feature comes as an update for the OnePlus Launcher, which brings in the OnePlus Scout browse system. With this, OnePlus users in India can search for any information from their devices and the web with even more ease. The feature comes from the OnePlus R&D center in Hyderabad.

OnePlus Scout Feature Update

As noted, the OnePlus Scout feature allows you to search and find right about anything on your phone and even on the web via a unified search bar. Using the new feature, you can look for files, contacts, music, and more. You can also search for nearby places, cafes, restaurants, locations, and more. The latest weather and news update is also available via the Scout feature.

The OnePlus Scout feature will require users to choose from two options for the search results; one is where the results are revealed from the installed apps and the other is from the web. Users can also select both options for better search results, which can be done on the OnePlus Scout settings. Further, users can even activate search tips for easy usage of the OnePlus Scout feature.

How To Get OnePlus Scout Feature?

The new OnePlus Scout feature is part of the OnePlus Launcher version 4.7.2_200818175549 update, needing you to be part of the beta program. If you aren't part of the OnePlus Beta program, then you'll need to wait for the feature to become available for all, which could be a few days from now. The feature is automatically integrated into your phone once it's been updated. You can check for the latest version in the Settings and About Phone tab.

OnePlus Scout Feature: How Does It Help?

Often, we find ourselves digging around for files and data on our phones. The OnePlus Scout is surely a handy feature in times like these. "We are confident that the OnePlus Scout will improve our user's experience slashing seconds off the time spent searching for anything on your device," said Ramagopala Reddy, VP for R&D Centre in Hyderabad in a press meet. For now, the feature is available for OnePlus users in India and there's no word if it would hit the other markets.

