OnePlus Nord Gets Oxygen OS Update; New Features To Check Out

OnePlus Nord sale begins today and along with it, the company is rolling out the OxygenOS update for the smartphone. The new update improves the system stability and marks the third OxygenOS update since the OnePlus Nord debuted in July. The update is available to download across India, Europe, and North America.

OnePlus Nord Gets OxygenOS Update

The official changelog notes that the OnePlus Nord update brings the OxygenOS 10.5.3, which is the firmware version of the OxygenOS 10.5.3.AC01DA - in India. The update only mentions improved system stability but doesn't provide more details about the system enhancements.

As noted, the new OxygenOS update is the third one the OnePlus Nord is receiving. Previously, the first update brought in enhancements for the camera. It improved the depth sensor effect on the rear camera, optimized power efficiency for video recording at 4K 60fps, and brought in system stability.

The second update introduced the July 2020 Android security patch, which brought in a couple of fixes for general issues. The update also updated the firmware to quickly connect the OnePlus Buds to the OnePlus Nord.

OnePlus Nord Goes On Sale Today

The new OxygenOS update comes right when the OnePlus Nord goes on an open sale today (August 6). The new OnePlus Nord can be bought online via Amazon and the OnePlus official store. Offline retailers include the OnePlus Experience Stores. A couple of other stores like Reliance Digital and MyJio stores will begin shipping the OnePlus Nord from tomorrow (August 7).

The open sale includes two variants, where the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage is available for Rs. 27,999 and the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage is available for Rs. 29,999. There is another variant with 6GB RAM and 64GB storage, which will begin shipping in September. Interested buyers can choose from Blue Marble and Gray Onyx colors.

The new OxygenOS update for the OnePlus Nord is certainly a good move, especially since the open sale begins today. System improvements are always good for the device as it improves the stability and the performance of the device. Moreover, OnePlus is also gearing up to debut the final developer's preview build of OxygenOS 11 on August 10, which is said to bring in new features like the always-on display.

