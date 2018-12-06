OnePlus will not be the first company to launch a 5G smartphone with Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC

At the Qualcomm Snapdragon summit 2018, OnePlus claimed that the company will launch world's first smartphone with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC. Usually, Samsung is the first brand to launch a smartphone with the latest flagship chipset from Qualcomm, and we thought that the OnePlus stole the thunder from Samsung other OEMs by making an exclusive deal with Qualcomm.

Just hours after the presentation, Engadget has confirmed that the OnePlus will not be the first brand to launch a smartphone with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855, and the presentation slide was an honest mistake happened due to a translation error from a non-native English speaker.

Keeping aside the mistake, OnePlus will "amongst the first" to launch a smartphone with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC with support for 5G and not the first company to launch a smartphone with the Snapdragon 855 Mobile Solution. The company might be the first smartphone brands to launch a 5G phone in Europe and not in North America or China.

With this recent development, it seems that Samsung might be the first company to launch a device with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 (at least in North America).

A bit more about the OnePlus's first 5G smartphone

OnePlus has already confirmed that the first 5G smartphone from the company will not be the successor to the OnePlus 6T, so the device will not be called as the OnePlus 7. Instead, the company will launch a whole new series of smartphones dedicated to 5G support.

The company has also confirmed that the first 5G smartphone from OnePlus is expected to cost at least $200-$300 more than the OnePlus 6T, which makes it the most expensive smartphone from OnePlus to date. With the increase in pricing, the upcoming OnePlus 5G smartphone will cost as much as other flagship smartphones.

OnePlus's first 5G smartphone is expected to feature Qualcomm's 3D ultrasonic fingerprint sensor with next-generation Dash Charging (derived from the SuperVOOC flash charging).