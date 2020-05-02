Just In
OnePlus Z Tipped To Employ Snapdragon 765 SoC
OnePlus is widely expected to take the wraps off an affordable smartphone likely dubbed OnePlus Z , which was previously speculated to be the OnePlus 8 Lite. Initially, this smartphone was expected to see the light of the day alongside the newly launched flagship models - the OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro. However, the same did not happen last month.
Going by fresh reports, the allegedly OnePlus Z is expected to be unveiled sometime in July this year. Previously, it was speculated to be launched with the Dimensity 1000 SoC from MediaTek. On the contrary, a recent leak suggests that the upcoming OnePlus smartphone could be launched with a Snapdragon SoC.
OnePlus Z Processor Details
The latest information regarding the processor of the OnePlus Z has been revealed by Max J via Twitter. The tipster reveals that the company might have changed the processor choice at a later stage of the smartphone's development.
Talking about both the chipsets that are being discussed here, the Snapdragon 765 SoC is known for providing better support for custom ROMs and developers. On the other hand, the MediaTek Dimensity 1000 chipset might not offer better support but it is more powerful in all areas of performance.
OnePlus Z Expectedly Specs
Recently, we came across the leaked live images of the OnePlus Z showing the alleged design of the smartphone. It shows the presence of a punch-hole cutout at the center of the screen. And, previous reports have hinted that there could be a 6.4-inch AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate.
Apart from the octa-core Snapdragon 765 SoC that is speculated to power the alleged OnePlus Z, the device is believed to use 8GB of RAM and 128GB/256GB of storage space. The upcoming OnePlus smartphone is said to run Android 10 topped with OxygenOS.
For imaging, the OnePlus Z is believed to arrive with triple rear cameras comprising a 48MP primary camera sensor, a 16MP secondary sensor and a 12MP tertiary sensor. The other goodies that the OnePlus Z is alleged to feature include a 4000mAh battery with support for 30T Warp Charge tech, an display fingerprint sensor and 5G support.
Possible OnePlus Z Price
Going by previous reports, the OnePlus Z is believed to be priced at GBP 400 (approx. Rs. 37.500). While this pricing is yet to be confirmed officially by the company, it confirms that the OnePlus Z will be the most affordable one in the OnePlus 8 series.
