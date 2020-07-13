Oppo 125W Flash Charging Coming On July 15: What To Expect News oi-Sharmishte Datti

The rush to announce super-fast charging technologies is getting real. Oppo is the latest brand set to announce its flash charging capability on July 15. The Oppo 125W flash charging technology was teased along with its key features on its official Twitter handle.

Oppo 125W Flash Charging

Presently, Oppo's 65W Dart charging technology takes roughly half-an-hour to charge a 4,000 mAh battery. The whopping 125W fast charging speed could charge a smartphone in just 15 minutes or so. The Oppo 125W flash charging technology would make it the fastest in the market.

At the same time, such fast charging speeds require an equivalent supporting smartphone. It's rumored that the commercial availability of the Oppo 125W fast charging tech should arrive later this year or by early 2021.

If you don’t like waiting to charge, the wait is almost over. 👀 #FlashForward pic.twitter.com/Uq54uJEphQ — OPPO (@oppo) July 13, 2020

The Rush For Fast Charging Technology

A lot of Chinese brands have been speculated to be working on fast charging technology. This includes Realme, Vivo's sub-brand iQOO, and so on.

In fact, iQOO just announced its 120W fast charging technology, and a supported smartphone is said to launch in August. Adding to the list is Realme, who's been teasing its 100W+ Ultra Dart fast charging solution. This is also expected to be 120W fast charging tech, which can charge one-third of a 4,000 mAh battery in just three minutes.

That's not all. Xiaomi too is working on a smartphone that supports 100W fast charging. Xiaomi claims its flash charging technology can fuel a 4,000 mAh battery from zero to 100 percent in 17 minutes.

Oppo 12W Flash Charging Tech: What To Expect

Amongst the above-listed fast charging technologies, Oppo seems to be having the highest capability. While most brands are pushing for 120W fast charging, Oppo is bringing out 125W fast charging support. However, in real-life functionality, there shouldn't be much of a difference between these technologies.

You can expect to fully charge your phone in around 15-20 minutes once this technology hits the market. Of course, this is very handy in countries like India, where power cut is quite common, allowing you to fuel up your phone in a very short time.

