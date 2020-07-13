ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Oppo 125W Flash Charging Coming On July 15: What To Expect

    By
    |

    The rush to announce super-fast charging technologies is getting real. Oppo is the latest brand set to announce its flash charging capability on July 15. The Oppo 125W flash charging technology was teased along with its key features on its official Twitter handle.

    Oppo 125W Flash Charging Coming On July 15: What To Expect

     

    Oppo 125W Flash Charging

    Presently, Oppo's 65W Dart charging technology takes roughly half-an-hour to charge a 4,000 mAh battery. The whopping 125W fast charging speed could charge a smartphone in just 15 minutes or so. The Oppo 125W flash charging technology would make it the fastest in the market.

    At the same time, such fast charging speeds require an equivalent supporting smartphone. It's rumored that the commercial availability of the Oppo 125W fast charging tech should arrive later this year or by early 2021.

    The Rush For Fast Charging Technology

    A lot of Chinese brands have been speculated to be working on fast charging technology. This includes Realme, Vivo's sub-brand iQOO, and so on.

    In fact, iQOO just announced its 120W fast charging technology, and a supported smartphone is said to launch in August. Adding to the list is Realme, who's been teasing its 100W+ Ultra Dart fast charging solution. This is also expected to be 120W fast charging tech, which can charge one-third of a 4,000 mAh battery in just three minutes.

    That's not all. Xiaomi too is working on a smartphone that supports 100W fast charging. Xiaomi claims its flash charging technology can fuel a 4,000 mAh battery from zero to 100 percent in 17 minutes.

     

    Oppo 12W Flash Charging Tech: What To Expect

    Amongst the above-listed fast charging technologies, Oppo seems to be having the highest capability. While most brands are pushing for 120W fast charging, Oppo is bringing out 125W fast charging support. However, in real-life functionality, there shouldn't be much of a difference between these technologies.

    You can expect to fully charge your phone in around 15-20 minutes once this technology hits the market. Of course, this is very handy in countries like India, where power cut is quite common, allowing you to fuel up your phone in a very short time.

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Read More About: news smartphones fast charging oppo
    Story first published: Monday, July 13, 2020, 14:30 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jul 13, 2020

    Best Phones

    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X