Oppo A15, A53s And More Smartphones Get Price Hike In India News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Oppo has increased the price of some of its smartphones in India. A slew of smartphones in the company's budget and mid-range portfolio have reportedly witnessed an increase of up to Rs. 1,000. As of now, there is no word regarding the reason for the price hike but it looks like it is due to the higher manufacturing costs that many OEMs are likely to incur due to the ongoing crisis for chipsets supply.

Notably, the revised pricing will be reflected across all online retailers in the country. We can expect the updated pricing to be reflected soon for all buyers across the country. The new price list for Oppo smartphones - Oppo A11k, Oppo A53s, Oppo A15, Oppo A15s, and Oppo F19 has been listed by the Twitter-based tipster Abhishek Yadav.

Oppo Smartphones Price Hike

The Oppo F19 with 6GB RAM was priced at Rs. 17,990 while it is now available for Rs. 18,990 after the price hike. The Oppo A11k was launched for Rs. 8,990 in the Indian market. Previously, it was suggested that the smartphone saw a price drop of Rs. 500, which took its cost down to Rs. 8,490. Now, with the price hike of Rs. 500, it is again selling at the same launch price.

When it comes to the Oppo A15, the smartphone comes in two variants - 2GB RAM and 3GB RAM. The former launched for Rs. 9,490 got a price drop of Rs. 500 and now is gain listed at the original price itself on Amazon. Likewise, the 3GB RAM variant of the smartphone launched for Rs. 10,990, which got a price drop and was selling at Rs. 9,990 is now available for Rs. 10,490 following a price hike of Rs. 500.

On the other hand, the Oppo A15s, which was launched for Rs. 11,490 is now available for Rs. 12,490 via Amazon after a price hike of Rs. 1,000. Finally, the Oppo A53s 5G with 8GB RAM is now available for Rs. 17,990 via Flipkart after getting a price hike of Rs. 1,000 from its launch price.

Notably, the price hike on the Oppo smartphones follows that of the other brands including Vivo, Realme and Xiaomi due to the ongoing chipset issue.

Best Mobiles in India