Just In
- 1 min ago Vi Investors Not Ready To Invest More; More Time To Clear Spectrum Dues?
- 8 min ago Google To Soon Replace APKs With AAB: Good For Users Or Developers?
- 1 hr ago Mi TV Webcam Review: A Must-Have Accessory In The Era Of Remote Working
- 1 hr ago List Of Best Premium Laptops Up To Rs. 3,00,000 Buy In India
Don't Miss
- Finance OECD-G20 Global Tax Deal: India Says Consensus Agreement Likely By October
- Lifestyle #HeroesWhoHeal: HCFI and MedTalks launch Dr KK Aggarwal Oration Series On Doctor’s Day
- News BPSC 31st judicial mains dates 2021 released
- Movies Mujhse Shaadi Karoge's Heena Panchal's Mother & Sister Defend Her After She Gets Arrested From Rave Party
- Sports Pakistan Central Contract: Hasan Ali, Mohammad Rizwan enter Category A; Details
- Education West Bengal Introduces Student Credit Card Scheme For Educational Loan Up To Rs 10 Lakh
- Automobiles Car Sales Report For June 2021: Maruti Suzuki Tops The 15 Best-Selling Car Brands Last Month
- Travel Who Can Currently Travel To Germany? Guide To Travel Restrictions And Vaccination Requirements In July 2021
Oppo A15, A53s And More Smartphones Get Price Hike In India
Oppo has increased the price of some of its smartphones in India. A slew of smartphones in the company's budget and mid-range portfolio have reportedly witnessed an increase of up to Rs. 1,000. As of now, there is no word regarding the reason for the price hike but it looks like it is due to the higher manufacturing costs that many OEMs are likely to incur due to the ongoing crisis for chipsets supply.
Notably, the revised pricing will be reflected across all online retailers in the country. We can expect the updated pricing to be reflected soon for all buyers across the country. The new price list for Oppo smartphones - Oppo A11k, Oppo A53s, Oppo A15, Oppo A15s, and Oppo F19 has been listed by the Twitter-based tipster Abhishek Yadav.
Oppo Smartphones Price Hike
The Oppo F19 with 6GB RAM was priced at Rs. 17,990 while it is now available for Rs. 18,990 after the price hike. The Oppo A11k was launched for Rs. 8,990 in the Indian market. Previously, it was suggested that the smartphone saw a price drop of Rs. 500, which took its cost down to Rs. 8,490. Now, with the price hike of Rs. 500, it is again selling at the same launch price.
When it comes to the Oppo A15, the smartphone comes in two variants - 2GB RAM and 3GB RAM. The former launched for Rs. 9,490 got a price drop of Rs. 500 and now is gain listed at the original price itself on Amazon. Likewise, the 3GB RAM variant of the smartphone launched for Rs. 10,990, which got a price drop and was selling at Rs. 9,990 is now available for Rs. 10,490 following a price hike of Rs. 500.
On the other hand, the Oppo A15s, which was launched for Rs. 11,490 is now available for Rs. 12,490 via Amazon after a price hike of Rs. 1,000. Finally, the Oppo A53s 5G with 8GB RAM is now available for Rs. 17,990 via Flipkart after getting a price hike of Rs. 1,000 from its launch price.
Notably, the price hike on the Oppo smartphones follows that of the other brands including Vivo, Realme and Xiaomi due to the ongoing chipset issue.
-
56,490
-
1,19,900
-
54,999
-
86,999
-
69,999
-
49,990
-
20,999
-
1,04,999
-
44,999
-
64,999
-
22,999
-
49,999
-
11,499
-
54,999
-
17,091
-
31,999
-
17,091
-
13,999
-
18,990
-
39,600
-
2,01,290
-
69,990
-
46,999
-
21,146
-
16,999
-
57,570
-
8,499
-
9,746
-
5,315
-
18,999