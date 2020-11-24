Oppo A15 Gets Up To Rs. 1,000 Discount: Should You Buy? News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Oppo A15 is one of the affordable options from the brand. When the Oppo A15 launched last month, it shipped in a 3GB RAM and 32GB storage variant, priced at Rs. 10,990. Soon after, a 2GB RAM variant of the phone was also released. Now, Oppo is dropping the price of the Oppo A15 up to Rs. 1,000.

Oppo A15 New Price Details

The Oppo A15 3GB RAM + 32GB storage model is now available for Rs. 9,990 instead of the original Rs. 10,990. The 2GB RAM + 32GB storage option originally priced at Rs. 9,490 is now available for Rs. 8,990, giving users Rs. 500 discount. The discounted Oppo A15 can be purchased on Amazon India.

Apart from the price cut from Oppo, buyers can also check out additional discount offers from several banks. The Bank of Baroda is offering a 10 percent instant discount for credit cardholders. The same applies to the Federal Bank and AU Bank debit card users. Additionally, HSCB credit card EMI purchases get an additional Rs. 1,500 discount for the Oppo A15.

Oppo A15 Features

The Oppo A15 flaunts a 652-inch LCD screen with HD+ resolution and a 20:9 aspect ratio. One will find a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor below the square-shaped module housing the cameras. Speaking of cameras, the Oppo smartphone features a triple-camera setup with a 13 MP primary sensor, a 2MP depth sensor, and a 2MP macro shooter, along with an LED flash.

For selfies, there's a 5MP sensor housed in the waterdrop notch. The Oppo A15 draws power from the MediaTek P35 chipset paired with up to 3GB RAM and 32GB default storage, which can further be expanded via a microSD card. Other details include a 4,230 mAh battery paired with 10W charging.

The Oppo A15 runs Android 10 with ColorOS 7.2 custom skin on top. One can purchase the phone in two color options of Dynamic Black and Mystery Blue.

Oppo A15: Should You Buy?

The Oppo A15 is a capable smartphone that can handle all your day-to-day smartphone tasks. The is a good choice to get - and with the price cut, it doesn't drill a hole in your pocket!

