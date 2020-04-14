Oppo Ace2 With 65W Fast Charging, AirVOOC 40W Wireless Charging Announced News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Following a slew of leaks and speculations, Oppo unveiled the much-awaited Oppo Ace2 smartphone in its home country China. Notably, the company has dropped the Reno branding this time as touted for quite some time. This is a flagship-grade smartphone to be launched after the Oppo Find X2 Pro that was launched in the global markets last month.

For now, there is no clarity if the smartphone will be launched in India and other global markets. Given that it's predecessor, the Reno Ace was not launched in India, the chances that the Ace2 could be launched in the country are bleak.

Oppo Ace2 Price And Availability

Oppo Ace2 has been announced in three storage configurations. The base variant featuring 8GB RAM + 128GB ROM is priced at 3,999 CNY (approx. Rs. 41,000). The mid-variant of the smartphone with 8GB RAM + 256GB ROM is priced at 4,399 CNY (approx. Rs. 45,000). And, the high-end variant with 12GB RAM + 256GB ROM is priced at 4,599 CNY (approx. Rs. 47,000).

When it comes to the availability details, the newly launched Oppo smartphone will start shipping from April 20. It has been launched in three color options including Fanstasy Purple, Moon Rock Gray, and Aurora Silver.

Oppo Ace2 Specifications

Though the Oppo Ace2 is not a flagship smartphone as the Find X2 Pro, it comes with flagship-grade specifications. The device bestows a 6.5-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a punch-hole cutout, an in-display fingerprint sensor, a 90Hz refresh rate, and Gorilla Glass 6 protection.

Under its hood, the Oppo smartphone employs an octa-core Snapdragon 865 SoC with support for dual-mode 5G. A 4000mAh battery powers the Oppo Ace2 along with support for 40W wireless charging with AirVOOC charging tech. This is on par with the 40W wireless charging support on the Huawei P40 Pro. It also comes with 65W SuperVOOC 2.0 fast charging support.

The imaging aspects of the Oppo Ace2 comprise a quad-camera module at the rear with a 48MP primary sensor, an 8MP secondary ultra-wide-angle lens, a tertiary 2MP macro lens, and a 2MP fourth depth sensor. Within the punch-hole cutout, the device features a 16MP selfie camera sensor.

What We Think

Though the Oppo Ace2 India launch appears to be doubtful, it is an impressive device with flagship-level specs. And, it is one of the premium smartphones from Oppo with high-end features that could be a rival to the other premium offerings in a similar price segment.

