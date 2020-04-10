Oppo Reno Ace 2 Battery Performance, Pricing Leak Online News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Oppo Reno Ace 2 is all set to be announced on April 13 but several leaks and speculations have already revealed what we can expect from the smartphone. We have already seen reports revealing the renders and leaked specifications of the upcoming Oppo smartphone. Now, a fresh report sheds light on the battery endurance and supposed pricing of the device.

Oppo Reno Ace 2 Battery Endurance Test

As per the battery endurance test that was conducted by a tipster on Weibo via PlayfulDroid, the device was tested with a brightness of 50% and default setting. The test was stated to be carried in two phases. One is for gaming endurance and the other is for separate one is for video playback.

During the test, the Oppo Reno Ace 2 managed to last up to 7 hours and 47 minutes of gaming before it loses the test. In the video playback test, the device achieved 12 hours and 19 minutes of screen on-time, claims the report.

From the previous reports, the Oppo Reno Ace 2, the smartphone is believed to arrive with a 4000mAh battery along with support for 65W wired fast charging. Also, it is reported to arrive with 40W wireless fast charging via a special AirVOOC fast charger, which was also spotted recently in a leak.

One of the recent reports revealed the details of the upcoming wireless charger. As per the same, the wireless charger is said to carry the model number OAWV01. The report reveals that it could be dubbed Oppo 40W AirVOOC with an unusual oval design and a big silver button at the side to house the phone.

Oppo Reno Ace 2 Price Leak

When it comes to the leaked pricing of this smartphone by a reliable tipster Ice Universe, the upcoming Oppo smartphone is suggested to be priced at CNY 4399 (approx. Rs. 47,500). Probably, this could be the pricing of the base variant of the smartphone with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage space. Given the pricing of the other devices in the series including its predecessor the Oppo Reno Ace, we can expect the upcoming device to have a price hike.

Best Mobiles in India