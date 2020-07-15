Oppo Announces 125W Flash Charge Technology; Can Charge 41 Percent In Just 5 Minutes News oi-Vivek

Oppo has been leading the smartphone charging technology race for the last few years offering up to 65W of wired fast charging and wireless fast charging. The company has now announced a range of fast charging technology built for the 5G era smartphones.

These smartphone charging innovations will be made available on upcoming Oppo smartphones. By the look of it, these innovations will change how we charge and use or smartphones in the coming days.

Flagship 125W Flash Charge Technology

This is probably the fastest smartphone charging technology. The company claims that the 125W Flash Charge powered smartphone can charge up to 41 percent in just 5 minutes (4,000 mAh battery). This protocol has been achieved by offering 20V of voltage and 6.25A of current with improved power density properties.

A phone that uses 125W Flash Charge technology will use double-6C cells along with multiple tab structures, charge pumps, and a highly integrated MCU to improve charging efficiency.

The brand reiterates that it has made several changes, including adding 10 additional temperature sensors to monitor the charging status and ensure at most safety during the charging period. This preparatory tech also complies with 28-bit high-strength encryption algorithm and uses Type-C to Type-C wire.

What if we told you we can charge your smartphone faster than ever before?

Don’t just take our word for it, witness it for yourself with the all new #OPPO125WFlashCharge.#FlashForward with the #PioneersOfFastCharging. pic.twitter.com/he7nyUkNFf — OPPO India (@oppomobileindia) July 15, 2020

65W AirVOOC Wireless Flash Charge

OnePlus's Warp Charge 30 Wireless is the fastest wireless charging tech which will soon be dethroned by 65W AirVOOC wireless Flash Charge from Oppo. This technology can fully charge a smartphone with a 4,000 mAh battery in just 30 minutes and also supports Qi standards.

Just like the Warp Charge 30 Wireless tech, the company will incorporate a fan to dissipate heat and maintain a lower temperature on the smartphone when compared to the charging pad.

High-Power Ultra-Small Charger Series

Besides these flagship innovations, the brand has also unveiled additional fast charging technologies that are likely to be used on mid-range and entry-level smartphones.

A 50W mini SuperVOOC charger will have a thickness of just 1.05cm and it will have a form factor similar to a business card. Similarly, 110W mini Flash Charger will look similar to an 18W wall adapter.

As of now, there is no information on the smartphones that might come with these charging technologies. Considering the announcement, we can expect smartphones with these techs to enter the market by the end of 2020 or in early 2021.

