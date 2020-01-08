ENGLISH

    Oppo Patents Dual Screen Smartphone Design; Could Compete With Foldable Smartphones

    By
    |

    Oppo has been working on numerous devices and has made a couple of announcements for upcoming launches. Interestingly, an Oppo dual screen smartphone has just received a patent approval. The Chinese smartphone maker had filed for a patent back in 2018 and is believed to be one of the most ambitious designs to date.

    Oppo Patents Dual Screen Smartphone Design

     

    Oppo Dual Screen Smartphone Features

    Going into the details, the patent reveals a dual-display design, where the handset features a bezel-less display, reports 91Mobiles. When closed, the smartphone's display seems like it is placed on top of the other, just like the Samsung Galaxy Fold. However, the patented design isn't really a foldable smartphone.

    At first glance, the patent looks similar to the Nokia Communicator. But the dual screen smartphone is unique with its design. While Samsung, Huawei, Motorola, and others are pitching for foldable smartphones that are pricy, the patented Oppo dual screen smartphone could be an affordable option.

    To understand the dual screen smartphone, it can be compared to a laptop. The top layer folds out, just like a laptop. The power and volume keys are placed on the right side of the lower part of the smartphone (which doesn't fold). However, when the primary display is unfolded, these buttons will shift to the back of the display, which might be a little difficult to access.

    Oppo Patents Dual Screen Smartphone Design

    The LG G8X ThinQ Dual Screen smartphone presents a similar design, however, the second screen is detachable in LG's case. For now, we're uncertain if the patented Oppo design will hit commercial production. If the smartphone does see the light of day, it would make an interesting competition to the foldable smartphones in the market presently.

     

    In other news, Oppo is ready to launch the F15 smartphone in India on January 16. The Oppo F15 is believed to pack a 48MP camera and also features some elements from the Reno series like AMOLED panel, back panel with curved glass, and so on. The F15 is also expected to come with VOOC Charge 3.0 fast charging support. More details will be furnished at the time of launch.

    Read More About: news smartphones oppo patents
    Story first published: Wednesday, January 8, 2020, 13:42 [IST]
