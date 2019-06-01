Oppo F11 Pro, Oppo A5 Price Slashed In India By Up To Rs 2,000 News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

The Chinese smartphone manufacturer Oppo launched the F11 Pro premium-mid range smartphone earlier this year in India. The key highlight of this device is the elevating selfie camera design, narrow bezels, and a 48MP primary camera sensor. The smartphone had received a price cut recently in India. Now, the price of this device has been axed again along with another Oppo smartphone.

Oppo F11 Pro and Oppo A5 Price Cut Details:

The Oppo F11 Pro was launched with an original price tag of Rs. 24,990 in India. The device received a permanent price cut of Rs. 2,000 last month in the country. Following the discount, the smartphone was retailing for Rs. 22,990. Now, the price of the Oppo F11 Pro has been axed once again.

The Oppo F11 Pro has price has been discounted by Rs. 2,000 again in the Indian market. Following the discount, the device is retailing for Rs. 20,990. The discount is being offered on the 6GB RAM+ 64GB storage variant of the Oppo F11 Pro. Notably, the device will be available with the discounted price at the offline retail stores in India.

Additionally, the budget offering by the company, i.e, the Oppo A5 has also been discounted. The Oppo A5 was launched with Rs. 12,990 price tag for the 4GB+64GB configuration. The smartphone's price has been slashed by Rs. 1,000. Following the discount, the device can be purchased for Rs. 11,990.

Similar to the Oppo F11 Pro, the Oppo A5 can be bought with the discounted price tag at the offline retail stores. There is no change reflected on the prices of both the Oppo F11 Pro and the Oppo A5 at the e-commerce platforms. It would be hard to say whether both these devices will be available with discounted price tags on Amazon or Flipkart.

What Do We Think About The Discount?

The Chinese smartphone brands are popular amongst the consumers for affordable smartphones with decent hardware. The Oppo F11 Pro is no different. The smartphone offers a high-resolution display, 48MP primary camera, and some other premium features. The price of the smartphone has already been axed twice after its official launch.

Following the latest price cut, the device can be grabbed for approx Rs. 4,000 less than the original price tag which is reasonable. This makes its one of the affordable smartphones in the market with a 48MP camera, slider selfie snapper, and other high-end features.

With this price tag the F11 Pro will be competing against the Galaxy A50, Redmi Note 7 Pro and others. You can go for this smartphone if you want to use some premium features for sub 20K price point.

