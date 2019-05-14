Oppo F11 Pro receives Rs. 2,000 permanent price cut News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu Oppo F11 Pro gets a price cut as the company is expected to launch the Reno smartphone in India.

Oppo F11 Pro is a recent mid-range smartphone from the company featuring a pop-up selfie camera. The device comes with many highlights including the presence of the latest iteration of the company's custom ROM, ColorOS 6, a notchless display surrounded by slim bezels featuring an aspect ratio of 19.5:9 and more.

Given that the Oppo Reno is all set to be launched in India on May 28, the F11 Pro has received a price cut. Well, a report by 91mobiles citing retail sources suggests that the F11 Pro has received a permanent price cut of Rs. 2,000. As of now, the device is available at the new pricing via offline stores while online retailers Amazon and Flipkart are selling it at the original pricing.

Oppo F11 Pro price cut

Going by the report, the Oppo smartphone has got a price cut of Rs. 2,000. As a result, the base variant with 6GB RAM + 64GB storage space is available for Rs. 22,990 instead of its original pricing of Rs. 24,990. On the other hand, the recently launched variant featuring 6GB RAM + 128GB storage space is priced at Rs. 23,990 while its launch price was Rs. 25,990.

Just a few days back, the Oppo F11 Pro high-end variant with 128GB storage space was listed on the online retailer Amazon India without any official announcement. The device was available with no cost EMI payment option and exchange discount of up to Rs. 14,400.

Besides this, last month, the special Avengers Edition of the device was launched in the country for Rs. 24,990. The device was launched the same day as the official release of the much-awaited Avengers Endgame movie to delight the Marvel Avengers fans. This special edition model refreshed bluish paint job with the Avengers logo inscribed at the rear and a red power key.