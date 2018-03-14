Oppo F7 March 26 launch date confirmed; teasers show display notch

Oppo F7, the successor to the Oppo F5 smartphone is expected to be unveiled on March 26 in India. The previous leaks regarding the smartphone have tipped at the presence of a display notch as seen on the Apple iPhone X and 25MP AI-powered selfie camera. Now, we have some kind of official confirmation from Oppo regarding the launch date.

Oppo has started sending out media invites for an event to be hosted in Mumbai on March 26 at 12 PM. The invite reads, "Oppo welcomes you to experience the best of Artificial Intelligence in the presence of three cricket stars." Given that the Oppo F7 is expected to feature a 25MP AI-powered selfie camera, it is believed to be the announcement of this smartphone. Also, one of the teasers from the company hinted that cricketer Hardik Pandya could be the brand ambassador for the smartphone.

The company is yet to reveal the other details about the Oppo F7 such as its specifications and features. We can get to know more details in the coming days. In the meantime, let's take a look at the information we have right now about the Oppo F7.

Stay tuned to GizBot for more updates!

Creative teasers confirm notch Earlier this week, Oppo has taken to Twitter to tease the Oppo F7 smartphone. The company notes the presence of the Super Full Screen offering an ultimate viewing experience with six teasers those look too creative and out of the box. These teasers confirm that the name and the display notch as well. Display details teased In an earlier tweet posted last week, the company hinted that the Oppo F7 might boast of a tall 6.2-inch FHD+ display with an aspect ratio of 19:9 as it has a notch at the top center and a high screen-to-body ratio of 89.09%. Oppo A71 Unboxing 25MP selfie camera with AI A leaked banner meant for promotion confirmed the presence of a 25MP selfie camera with AI capabilities on the Oppo F7. The smartphone is said to be a successor to the Oppo F5, which was the first one to arrive with an AI-powered selfie camera. This time, Oppo is believed to offer enhanced AI capabilities as it is an upgraded one. And, the invite also tips at the same as it reads "experience the best of Artificial Intelligence".

Stay tuned to GizBot for more updates!