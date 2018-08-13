Oppo F9 live images reveal the design ahead of its launch

Rumors are rife about Oppo's upcoming smartphones. The company is expected to bring about noticeable design changes with the soon to be launched devices creating a hype around these smartphones. While we are just a few days ahead of the unveiling of these smartphones, a recent leak shows the live images of the Oppo F9 giving us a glance at its design.

Oppo is all set to officially unveil the F9 in Taiwan on August 15. Also, the company will host an event in India on August 21 to launch it as the F9 Pro. Though these devices have different names, we believe that these could be the same device having different names for different countries.

Oppo F9 live images leak

A Twitter user (via AndroidPure) has posted a set of live images of the alleged Oppo F9. These images show us a glance at the looks of the upcoming device. The images are in line with what we saw in the official teasers and renders. It appears to flaunt a tiny waterdrop notch on top of the display, narrow bezels at the bottom and negligible bezels at the sides.

Moving on to its rear, there appears to be a dual-camera setup with the two lenses positioned horizontally along with a LED flash next to it. There seems to be an oval-shaped fingerprint sensor at the usual position at the top center of the rear panel.

As teased earlier, the device is seen in two color options - Sunshine Red and Twilight in the live images. And, these color options look vibrant and attractive.

Expected specifications

When it comes to the specifications part, the Oppo F9 is speculated to flaunt a 6.3-inch FHD+ Waterdrop display with a small notch housing only the selfie camera. The device is likely to make use of a MediaTek Helio P60 SoC paired with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage space along with support for additional storage up to 256GB with a dedicated microSD card slot. It is believed to run Android Oreo topped with the company's ColorOS 5.2.

For selfies, this smartphone is believed to feature a 25MP selfie camera with AI features and f/2.0 aperture just like the Oppo F7, its predecessor. The company has already teased that the smartphone might feature a capacious battery with the VOOC flash charge technology. We expect to come across further information regarding the Oppo smartphone as its launch is nearing.