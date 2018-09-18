Oppo F9 Pro available at 100% cashback on Amazon: Here’s how to avail the offer

Oppo F9 Pro is one of the best mid-range smartphones in the market. The device comes with a slew of highlights and is priced at Rs. 23,990. One of the notable aspects of the smartphone is its waterdrop notch display. It is the first device to kickoff this design trend that has become popular now.

The smartphone recently went on sale via the online retailer Amazon India. And, Amazon is offering an enticing 100% cashback for the buyers of the device. Here's a look at the Oppo F9 Pro offers to let you decide how you can avail the same.

Here's how to get 100% cashback

Amazon India is hosting a contest along with the smartphone to let you win the F9 Pro for free. The content is available alongside the Big Game Big Cashback offer. A few lucky participants can win 100% cashback on purchasing the device.

To win this cashback, Amazon India customers have to vote for the most voted Indian Cricket Team match from September 15 to September 28. On winning the contest, you can avail Rs. 23,990 cashback, which is the price of the device.

As per the listing on Amazon, the number voters who will win the cashback will be based on the overall runs made by the Indian Cricket team in the specific most voted match. The interested participants can take part in the contest via an entry form on Amazon and should be online to take part in it. Notably, this offer is applicable only for those who buy the smartphone via Amazon.

Oppo F9 Pro offers

Though this 100% cashback offer is available, it is a limited period offer. There are other offers such as no cost EMI on using the major credit cards, 5% additional discount or up to Rs. 1,199 discount on using an HDFC Bank credit or debit card for EMI payment and an additional Rs. 3,000 discount on exchange offer. Also, there is Rs. 4,900 cashback from Reliance Jio in the form of vouchers and 3.2TB of 4G data.

If you are not taking part in the contest, you can get the device at an effective price of Rs. 21,800 considering the offers detailed here.