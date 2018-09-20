Oppo F9 Pro up for grabs in Starry Purple color variant in India

Oppo launched its latest smartphone F9 Pro smartphone in India last month. The smartphone went on sale from August 31 in Sunrise Red and Twilight Blue color options. Now the company has made the Starry Purple color option available for sale in the country. Now the smartphone is up for grabs in three attractive color variants.

Oppo F9 Pro specification and offers

Just to recall, the Oppo F9 Pro flaunts a 6.3-inch Full HD+ display with a resolution of 1080 x 2340 pixels and features a waterdrop notch design. The display carries an aspect ratio of 19.5:9. It is protected by the Corning Gorilla Glass 6 coating on both sides.

Under the hood, the smartphone is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio P60 processor clubbed with a 6GB RAM and 64GB storage space. The smartphone runs on ColorOS 5.2 based on Android 8.1 Oreo.

On the optical front, the smartphone sports a dual camera setup with the combination of a 16MP primary sensor and a 2MP depth-sensing secondary sensor positioned horizontally at the top left corner. At the front, the smartphone houses a powerful 25-megapixel camera sensor with Portrait mode, AI HDR and more.

The Oppo F9 Pro is fueled by a 3500mAh battery with the VOOC Flash Charge technology. This technology is claimed to pump up to 2 hours of talk time in just 5 minutes of charging. This flash charging technology is touted to come with a five-layer protection to avoid damage to the battery and the device.

The smartphone comes with a price tag of Rs. 23,990 in three color variants. The Oppo F9 is available at 10% cashback on Paytm Mall. Eventually, if you opt for this platform to buy the smartphone, you will get Rs. 2,399 cashback within 7 days.

If you choose to purchase this smartphone via Flipkart, you can avail a discount of Rs. 2,000 with an ICICI Bank credit or debit card. In addition to these offers, Reliance Jio users are subjected to receive a cashback of Rs. 2,200 as 44 vouchers worth Rs. 50 each.