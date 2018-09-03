Oppo F9 Pro available at 10% discount on Paytm Mall

Oppo F9 Pro was launched in India for Rs. 23,990. The smartphone comes with interesting features and specifications in the budget market segment. The sale debuted a few days back, but now it looks like the buyers can get it at a relatively lesser pricing.

Well, the Oppo F9 Pro priced at Rs. 23,990 will be available at 10% cashback taking its cost down to Rs. 21,591. Notably, this offer is applicable only on Paytm Mall. Eventually, if you opt for this platform to buy the smartphone, you will get Rs. 2,399 cashback within 7 days. This cashback will be credited directly to your Paytm wallet.

Besides Paytm Mall, if you choose to purchase to purchase this smartphone via Flipkart, you can get a discount of Rs. 2,000. But to avail this discount, you need to use an ICICI Bank credit or debit card for the transaction. In addition to these offers, Reliance Jio offers Rs. 2,200 cashback as 44 vouchers worth Rs. 50 each.

Oppo F9 Pro specifications

Oppo F9 Pro bestows a 6.3-inch Full HD+ display featuring the waterdrop notch design. The display has a screen resolution of 1080 x 2340 pixels and an aspect ratio of 19.5:9. It is protected by the Corning Gorilla Glass 6 coating on both sides. At its heart, there operates an octa-core MediaTek Helio P60 processor teamed up with 6GB RAM and 64GB storage space.

For imaging, this Oppo smartphone arrives with a dual camera setup at its rear with a 16MP primary sensor and a 2MP depth-sensing secondary sensor positioned horizontally at the top left corner. At the front, there is a 25MP selfie camera with Portrait mode, AI HDR and more.

It is powered by a 3500mAh battery with the VOOC Flash Charge technology. This technology is claimed to pump up to 2 hours of talk time in just 5 minutes of charging. This flash charging technology is touted to come with a five-layer protection to avoid damage to the battery and the device.

The F9 Pro comes with ColorOS 5.2 based on Android 8.1 Oreo. The smartphone has been launched in blue, red and purple color variants. It has a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor as well.